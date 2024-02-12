|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|11 Jan 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Disclosure under Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regarding convening the meeting of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company SHAREHOLDERS MEETING AND UNSECURED CREDITOR MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2024 AT 11.00 A.M. AND 01.00 P.M. Newspaper advertisement - notice to meeting of equity shareholders and creditors Summary of Proceedings of the Equity Shareholders of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited (Company) convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, (NCLT) held on February 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
