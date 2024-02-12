iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Cush. Vin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Jan 202412 Feb 2024
Disclosure under Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) regarding convening the meeting of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the Company SHAREHOLDERS MEETING AND UNSECURED CREDITOR MEETING TO BE HELD ON MONDAY FEBRUARY 12, 2024 AT 11.00 A.M. AND 01.00 P.M. Newspaper advertisement - notice to meeting of equity shareholders and creditors Summary of Proceedings of the Equity Shareholders of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited (Company) convened pursuant to the directions of the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, (NCLT) held on February 12, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Royal Cush. Vin.: Related News

No Record Found

