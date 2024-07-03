Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Ltd Summary

Incorporated on 21 Nov.83, Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited was promoted by the Shah and Motasha families. The companys factory at Baska (Halol), Gujarat, manufactures and markets PVC Vinyl Floorings, which are used in household, offices, shops, health clubs, hotels, schools, railways, buses etc. The Company has developed various high value added and Technical products for the transport application, mainly for railway and buses. It is supplying these products to Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, Volvo, Tata Marcopolo etc. It has developed product for commercial area for high traffic and safety floor.The companys expansion of production capacity from 44 lac sq mtr to 88 lac sq mtr pa (cost: 8 cr) commenced operations from Sep95. Its diversification into the manufacture of PVC calender products (cost: Rs 54 cr) has started operations. It comprises 2 calender lines, both with different configurations, to produce versatile quality PVC calender products with a capacity of 10,000 tpa for each line. The company made a rights issue of zero-interest FCDs for cash at par in May 95 to augment the long-term working capital for the calender line at Savli and the printing line at the Halol project. The company obtained ISO-9002 certification in 1997 for its plant for manufacturing 2 metre width Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF). Company installed & Commissioned new machineries, which was imported from Germany for producing 3-4 Mtr. Cushion Vinyl Flooring (CVF) at Garadhia. In view of the accumulated losses the company made a reference to the BIFR for determining the measures to be adopted for revival of the company. The Board has appointed IDBI as the operating agency and the appraisal in in progress. Since the future for this very bright the company is planning to double the production for export market.Being the pioneers of introducing International Quality of Transport Flooring range, the Company has been instrumental in changing the overall Transport Flooring scenario in India.