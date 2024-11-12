Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited (Company) at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: - 1) The Company to borrow funds from M/s. Capri Global Capital Limited (other than related party) pursuant to the provisions of section 179 and 180(1)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013. 2)As per Section 179 and 180(1)(a) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company create such charges, mortgages and hypothecations, on such movable and immovable properties, both present and future, and in such manner as the Board may deem fit, together with power to take over the management and concern of the Company in certain events in favour of Financial Institutions i.e. M/s. Capri Global Capital Limited (other than related party).

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year 30th September, 2024, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. Approval of Directors Report for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3. Appointment of a director in place of Mr. Jayesh Motasha (DIN 00054236) who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment. 4. To re-appoint the Statutory Auditors of the Company. 5. Approval of draft of Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the Financial Year 2023-24 and fix the date place and time for holding the AGM. 6. Appointment of M/s. Loya & Associates Company Secretaries as the Scrutinizer for the AGM. 7. To consider and approve the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Natroyal Industries Private Limited (NIPL) a group company / a company forming part of promoter and promoter group of the Company in terms of provisions of section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable laws. 8. To consider any other business with the permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to Reg 30 read with schedule III of the SEBI LODR Reg, 2015, we wish to inform you that on the recommendation of the Committee of the Independent Directors and Audit Committee of the Company at its meeting held today i.e August 13, 2024 has considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement under section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 in the nature of merger/ amalgamation of Natroyal Industries Private Limited (NIPL or Transferor Company), a related party and an entity related to the promoter and Promoter Group of the Company with Royal Cushion Vinyl Products Limited and their respective Shareholders and Creditors with effect from the Appointed date of April 01, 2024 (scheme) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. The said Board Meeting is scheduled to be held at 11.00 AM IST on May 29 2024. 2)Any other business with the permission of Chair. ROYAL CUSHION VINYL PRODUCTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting- Board Meeting was schedule on May 29, 2024 at 11.30 AM IST but due to some emergency the time of Board Meeting is revised and kept at 6.00 PM IST. Now Board Meeting is on May 29, 2024 at 6.00 PM IST. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting and disclosure of events pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, as amended read with the applicable circulars issued thereto (SEBI LODR Regulations) Read less.. Resignation of Mr. Vivek Motasha (PAN:AAPM5447N) as an Chief Financial Officer with effect from 29/09/2024 and will be released on 01/06/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Revised outcome due to declaration of unmodified opinion was not attached and DSC affixed on Audited results but not visible (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting and disclosure of events pursuant to Reg 30 read with Sch III of the SEBI (LODR), 2015, for the following agendas:- 1)Appointment of Mr. Dhaval Vakharia (DIN: 07787013) as an Additional Independent Director. 2)Resignation of Mrs. Harsha Mukesh Shah (DIN: 08386003) as an Independent Director. 3)Reconstitution in the composition of the board committees 4)Resignation of M/s. Bipin & Co., Chartered Accountants as statutory auditors of the Company. 5)Appointment of M/s. Manek & Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI FRN: 0126679W) as Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of M/s. Bipin & Co., Chartered Accountants. 6)Convening the EOGM (EGM) of the members of the Company through postal ballot Postal Ballot Notice The Board of Directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of the Members of the Company in the ensuing General Meeting, approved the appointment of M/s. Manek & Associates, Chartered Accountant (having Firm reg no:-0126679W) with the ICAI and Peer review Certificate No. 014682 as the Statutory Auditors of the Company in the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s. Bipin & Co. Chartered Accountants. Appointment of Mr. Dhaval Vakharia as an Additional Independent Director and Resignation of Mrs. Harsha Mukesh Shah as an Additional Independent Director Resignation of Mrs. Harsha Mukesh Shah as an Independent Director Resignation of Statutory Auditor M/s. Bipin & Co., Chartered Accountants

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024