TO THE MEMBERS OF ROYAL SENSE LIMITED

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financiaL statements of Royal Sense Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and Loss, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financiaL statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its Profit, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor"s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Revenue recognition Principal audit procedures As the Company revenue is from the trading of specific drugs, there are risks related to completeness of revenue, improper sales cut off, timing of recognitions, out of period sales etc. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures including: • Cut off procedures performed for year ended 31 March 2024. • Substantive verification of sales transactions. • Analytical review of sales transactions. • Debtors analysis to ensure that all sales reversal are recognized appropriately. • Review that the revenue has been recognized in accordance with the revenue recognition policy of the company • Review sales booked by Company for unusual items, if any.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditos report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance or conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we will read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF MANAGEMENT AND THOSE CHARGED WITH GOVERNANCE FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

2) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. There is no pending litigation as at 31 March 2024 which has impact on the financial position of the Company in its Financial Statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company did not have any amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund for the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv.

a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a)and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For TATTVAM & Co. Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. 015048N Sagar Arora Partner Membership No.520999 UDIN: 24520999BKAJEW3256 Place: New Delhi Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ROYAL SENSE LIMITIED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i.

(a)

(A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative detaiLs and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has a regular program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in the phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deed of immovable property (other than immovable properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii.

(a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate for each class inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company does not have any working capital limit. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and unsecured loans granted to other parties during the year. The company has not granted any loans secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Consequently, clause (iii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in relation to loans given and investments made.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is not required to maintain cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. Consequently, clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

a. The Company does not have liability in respect of Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of excise and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, amounts deducted/accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities except for slight delays in a few cases.

There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there is no dues of Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited by the company on account of dispute.

VIII. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX.

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to financial institution or banks

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) According to the information and explanation given to us by the management, the company has applied the term loan for the purpose for which the loan was obtained.

d) According to the information and explanation given to us on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. Consequently, clause (ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

x.

(a) The According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the money raised during the year by the way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) has been applied for the purposes for which it is raised.

(b) During the year, the Company issued equity shares on preferential basis by way of private placement. The shares were issued in compliance with section 42 and section 62 of the Act. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the funds have been used for the purpose of which they were raised.

xi.

(a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the company and according to the information and explanation given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints has been received during the year. Consequently, clause (xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) The report of the Internal Auditor for the year were considered by us for statutory audit purposes.

xv. In our opinion according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected to its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi.

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The company is not a core investment company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)

(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF

EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIALS STATEMENTS OF ROYAL SENSE LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of ROYAL SENSE LIMITED on the standalone financial statements as of and for the year ended 31 March 2024)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements of ROYAL SENSE LIMITED (the "Company") as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company, considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material etfect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opini?n

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial Controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial Controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.