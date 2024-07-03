SectorTrading
Open₹309.75
Prev. Close₹316.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.39
Day's High₹309.75
Day's Low₹309.75
52 Week's High₹316.05
52 Week's Low₹103.53
Book Value₹46.97
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)165.72
P/E99.39
EPS3.18
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Sep-2023
|Jun-2023
Equity Capital
4.9
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.44
0.7
0.51
Net Worth
18.34
4.15
3.96
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
17.8
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
17.8
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.03
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rishabh Arora
Non Executive Director
Mr Vikas
Whole-time Director
Harmeet Singh
Independent Director
Amit Singh Tomar
Independent Director
Mukta Ahuja
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Bhutani
Summary
Royal Sense Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 06, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoter Rishabh Arora was running the business in sole proprietorships under the name M/s Royal Traders, M/s PHT & M/s Anaya.In 2015, the Company started their business under proprietorship as M/s Royal Traders; in 2018 as M/s PHT and proprietorship as M/s Anaya in 2020. Later on, April 28, 2023, the running business of the aforesaid proprietorship concern was acquired by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern. The Company has absorbed the business line & distribution network of firms. RoyalSense are suppliers of high quality goods that meet international standards required for hospitals, laboratories, institutions and clinics to provide health services. The Company trade and offer a wide range of surgical accessories, tools, equipment and other things. It seek as the one-stop solution for customers looking to meet their complete needs for medical equipment, surgical instruments, surgical consumables, laboratory equipment, laboratory reagents, medical consumables, diagnostic equipment, sanitary napkins, pharmaceuticals, medicine and cosmetics. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 14,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.
The Royal Sense Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Sense Ltd is ₹165.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Royal Sense Ltd is 99.39 and 6.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Sense Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Sense Ltd is ₹103.53 and ₹316.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Royal Sense Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 157.50%, 6 Month at 107.93%, 3 Month at 59.70% and 1 Month at 18.62%.
