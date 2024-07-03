iifl-logo-icon 1
309.75
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open309.75
  • Day's High309.75
  • 52 Wk High316.05
  • Prev. Close316.05
  • Day's Low309.75
  • 52 Wk Low 103.53
  • Turnover (lac)12.39
  • P/E99.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.97
  • EPS3.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)165.72
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Royal Sense Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

309.75

Prev. Close

316.05

Turnover(Lac.)

12.39

Day's High

309.75

Day's Low

309.75

52 Week's High

316.05

52 Week's Low

103.53

Book Value

46.97

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

165.72

P/E

99.39

EPS

3.18

Divi. Yield

0

Royal Sense Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

1 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Royal Sense Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Royal Sense Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.96%

Non-Promoter- 32.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Royal Sense Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023

Equity Capital

4.9

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

13.44

0.7

0.51

Net Worth

18.34

4.15

3.96

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

17.8

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

17.8

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.03

Royal Sense Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Royal Sense Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rishabh Arora

Non Executive Director

Mr Vikas

Whole-time Director

Harmeet Singh

Independent Director

Amit Singh Tomar

Independent Director

Mukta Ahuja

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Bhutani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Royal Sense Ltd

Summary

Royal Sense Limited was incorporated as a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated April 06, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Prior to the incorporation of Company, the Promoter Rishabh Arora was running the business in sole proprietorships under the name M/s Royal Traders, M/s PHT & M/s Anaya.In 2015, the Company started their business under proprietorship as M/s Royal Traders; in 2018 as M/s PHT and proprietorship as M/s Anaya in 2020. Later on, April 28, 2023, the running business of the aforesaid proprietorship concern was acquired by the Company, along with the assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern. The Company has absorbed the business line & distribution network of firms. RoyalSense are suppliers of high quality goods that meet international standards required for hospitals, laboratories, institutions and clinics to provide health services. The Company trade and offer a wide range of surgical accessories, tools, equipment and other things. It seek as the one-stop solution for customers looking to meet their complete needs for medical equipment, surgical instruments, surgical consumables, laboratory equipment, laboratory reagents, medical consumables, diagnostic equipment, sanitary napkins, pharmaceuticals, medicine and cosmetics. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 14,50,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Royal Sense Ltd share price today?

The Royal Sense Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹309.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Royal Sense Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Royal Sense Ltd is ₹165.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Royal Sense Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Royal Sense Ltd is 99.39 and 6.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Royal Sense Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Royal Sense Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Royal Sense Ltd is ₹103.53 and ₹316.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Royal Sense Ltd?

Royal Sense Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 157.50%, 6 Month at 107.93%, 3 Month at 59.70% and 1 Month at 18.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Royal Sense Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Royal Sense Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.04 %

