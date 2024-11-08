Board Meeting 20 Nov 2024 20 Nov 2024

Allotment of Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares to the Non- Promoter Group on a preferential basis.

Board Meeting 15 Nov 2024 15 Nov 2024

Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 regarding appointment of Company Secretary of the Company.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Royal Sense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consider and approve Consolidated and standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2) Consider any other matter which the Board deems fit. The Board of Director at their meeting held on today i.e. 08th November, 2024, Considered and approved the standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 18 Sep 2024

Royal Sense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(d) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Out Come of Board Meeting held on 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024