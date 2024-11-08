iifl-logo-icon 1
Royal Sense Ltd Board Meeting

291.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Royal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202420 Nov 2024
Allotment of Warrants Convertible into Equity Shares to the Non- Promoter Group on a preferential basis.
Board Meeting15 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015 regarding appointment of Company Secretary of the Company.
Board Meeting8 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Royal Sense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Consider and approve Consolidated and standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended September 30 2024. 2) Consider any other matter which the Board deems fit. The Board of Director at their meeting held on today i.e. 08th November, 2024, Considered and approved the standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the Half year ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202418 Sep 2024
Royal Sense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1)(d) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations2015 Out Come of Board Meeting held on 23.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Royal Sense Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of Board of the Meeting for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Intimation letter for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024) Revised Outcome for the financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024)

