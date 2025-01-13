Royal Sense Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Sep-2023
|Jun-2023
Equity Capital
4.9
3.45
3.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
13.44
0.7
0.51
Net Worth
18.34
4.15
3.96
Minority Interest
Debt
1.61
0.28
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
19.95
4.43
4.23
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.43
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.87
3.94
3.02
Inventories
0.27
1.3
0.7
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.7
1.28
4.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.84
2.63
0.36
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.86
-1.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.89
-0.41
-0.26
Cash
8.59
0.4
1.12
Total Assets
19.94
4.42
4.22
