iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Royal Sense Ltd Balance Sheet

291.5
(-1.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:53:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal Sense Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023

Equity Capital

4.9

3.45

3.45

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

13.44

0.7

0.51

Net Worth

18.34

4.15

3.96

Minority Interest

Debt

1.61

0.28

0.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

19.95

4.43

4.23

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.43

0.04

0.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.87

3.94

3.02

Inventories

0.27

1.3

0.7

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.7

1.28

4.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.84

2.63

0.36

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.86

-1.82

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.89

-0.41

-0.26

Cash

8.59

0.4

1.12

Total Assets

19.94

4.42

4.22

Royal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Royal Sense Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.