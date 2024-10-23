|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Oct 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|The Board has also approved convening of 1st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on 23rd October 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means along with draft notice convening the meeting to be dispatched to the members for seeking their approval. Outcome of the first annual general meeting of the company held on 23rd October, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/10/2024) Scrutinizer Report along with voting results of the Annual General Meeting of the company held on 23rd October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
