Royal Sense Ltd Management Discussions

ANNEXURE-II

In compliance of Regulation 34(3) and 54(f) read with Schedule V of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find Management Discussion and Analysis Report forming part of Annual Report.

1. OverView of the Business

We "Royal Sense" are suppliers of high quality goods that meet international standards required for hospitals, laboratories, institutions and clinics to provide health services. We trade and offer a wide range of surgical accessories, tools, equipment and other things. The supplied assortment can be modified according to the requirements of the clients and is offered in a wide range of parameters.

We work relentlessly with the right strategy, forward thinking and progressive ethos to position ourselves as the one-stop solution for customers looking to meet their complete needs for medical equipment, surgical instruments, surgical consumables, laboratory equipment, laboratory reagents, medical consumables, diagnostic equipment, sanitary napkins, pharmaceuticals, medicine and cosmetics.

Our company was incorporated in 2023. Prior to the incorporation of the Company, our promoter Rishabh Arora was running the business in sole proprietorships under the name "M/s Royal Traders, PHT and Anaya". Later, on April 28, 2023, the ongoing business of the aforesaid company was acquired by Royal Sense Limited along with the assets and liabilities of the company.

We supply our products to the Ministry of Health of Various states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir and in domestic by our self or through distributors/ sub-distributors. we also supply to both to Govt. Institutions and private hospitals in all over India.

2. Opportunities and Strengths

A. Experience of our Promoter and core management team:

Our company is promoted by Mr. Rishabh Arora with 18 years of experience in the field of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Trading and related products. Both industrial experiences enable us to anticipate and address market trends, manage and grow our operations. We believe that our management team and other Key Managerial Personnel are well qualified and possess an in-depth understanding of our products and have been responsible for widening our operations and have enabled us to extend our operational capabilities,

improve the quality of products and it is therefore well - positioned to focus on the continued expansion and strengthening of our business.

B. Existing well established reputation and customer relationships:

The focus on maintaining long term cordial business relationship with most of our customers. Our key customers majorly include (i) hospitals and diagnostic centers; (ii) Distributors and dealers and (iii) independent doctors. We sell some of our products under registered brand name "STERGIC" having exclusive Distributors right. With our expanding business scope, we believe that our brand along with other brands, over these years has built a reputation by marketing and distributing wide range of medical equipments and disposables with strong customer base. We believe that we constantly try to address customer needs with a variety of products. Our existing client relationships help us to get repeat business from our customers. This has helped us maintain a long term working relationship with our customers and improve our customer retention strategy.

C. We offer a diversified range of products

We have a diversified product portfolio of medical equipments and disposables catering to renal care solution, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, Critical Care and Radiology and surgical disposables. We deal in a wide range of products, which enables us to cater to a widespread customer base across India. The collaboration, agreements or authorizations awarded to our company for equipments or disposables has endowed us with greater exposure and opportunity to benefit from large consumer market in India. Further, we believe that we have necessary resources, experience, and network that can be customized and leveraged to cater to wider range of medical devices as per requirements of the customers. With an operating history of more than two decades, we are primarily known for our wide range of quality products at a competitive price.

D. Quality Assurance and safety of products

We believe that quality is a pre-requisite for a positive consumer experience and long-term brand loyalty. This philosophy has formed the foundation of the expansion and diversification of our product portfolio since our inception. We have been in the business of supplying medical equipments and disposables since 2015 and have successfully ventured and supplied quality products to our customers. For products which are sourced by us from third party suppliers, we have a dedicated sourcing team and quality assurance team, which closely monitor the quality of such products.

3. Competition:

We operate in a competitive atmosphere with m?ltiple few organized competitors and m?ltiple unorganized customers. There are no entry barriers in our industry which puts us to the threat of competition from new entrants. There are numerous players operating in the industry. We face tough competition in our business from a large number of unorganized and a few organized players. We believe that we have the potential to compete effectively in the market with our quality of products. We believe that the principal factors affecting competition in our business include client relationships, reputation, and the relative quality and price of the products. We compete with these competitors to enter directly into deals with customers.

4. Prospect & Outlook

The management is of the view that the future prospects of your Company are bright and the performance in the current year is expected to be very well. The committed customers of the Company are expected to place more orders, which ultimately affect the top line of the Company, positively.

5. Risks and Concerns

The Company has taken adequate preventive and precautionary measures to overcome all negative factors responsible for low trend to ensure steady growth.

6. Discussion on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

The details of the financial performance of your Company are reflected in the Balance Sheet, Profit & Loss Account and other Financial Statements, appearing separately. Highlights are provided below:

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2024 2024 Revenue from Operations 1896.39 1780.02 Other Income 3.04 3.04 Total Income 1899.43 1783.06 Profit/(Loss) Before Tax 170.19 158.89

The financial performance of your Company has been further explained in the Directors Report of your Company for the year 2024, appearing separately.

7. Economic Outlook

The long-term fundamentals of the Indian economy continue to be strong due to rising incomes and large investments. These growth drivers are expected to sustain over a long period of time. At the same time,

there are some concerns due to uncertain global economic environment and slow recovery in developed markets.

8. Human Resources

The Company keeps developing its organizational structure consistently over time efforts are made to follow excellent Human Resource practices. Adequate efforts of the staff and management personnel are directed on imparting continuous training to improve the management practices. The objective of your company is to create a workplace where every person can achieve his or her potential. The employees are encouraged to put in their best. Lots of hard work is put in to ensure that new and innovative ideas are given due consideration to achieve the short and long term objectives of your company.

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with management.

9. Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing your Companys views about the industry, expectations/predictions, objectives etc. may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed or implied in these statements. Your Companys operations may, inter-alia, be affected by the supply and demand situations, input prices and availability, changes in Government regulations, tax laws, government or court decisions and other factors such as industry relations and economic developments etc. Investors should bear this in mind when considering the above statements.