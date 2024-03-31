To the Members of

RR Metalmakers India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

We have audited the financial statements of RR Metalmakers India Limited (‘the Company) which comprises of Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the applicable Indian Accounting Standards and other accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, of its net profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to following matters pertaining to the Company requiring emphasis by us.

1. Debtors amounting to Rs.73.58 lakhs are older for a period of more than 3 years on which impairment loss is not recognized by the management based on lifetime expected credit losses using provision matrix as per provisions of IND-AS 109 "Financial Instruments". The management of the company has filed recovery suits against the said parties. Refer Note 4b Trade Receivables of the financial statements. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the IND-AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and the Board of the Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatements, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: * Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

* Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts, as required by law have been kept by the company, so far as it appears from our examination of the books ;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the statement of Profit and Loss and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer Note 28 to the financial statements. The Company did not have any long-term contracts pending on the balance sheet date including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise and;

There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(i) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company or its joint operation from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company or its joint operation companies incorporated in India shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) (i) and (i) (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

(j) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year; hence the compliance with Section 123 of the Act in respect of dividend does not arise.

(k) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For M. A. Chavan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 115164W Sd/- CA Romit M. Chavan Partner Membership No.: 171005 Mumbai, 30.4.2024 UDIN: 24171005BKFMPL2063 Certificate No.: MAC/2024-25/017

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the IND AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:-

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE). (B) (a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company on the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedure and coverage as followed by the management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory. There are no stocks which are in transit. As informed to us by the management and based on our audit, there are no stocks which are lying with third parties.

(b) Further we have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company, whereby the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. We state that the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company, other than those as set out below.

(Rs.in Lakhs) Sr. No. Particulars Details submitted to Union bank and TATA Capital - March, 2024 Balance Sheet as on 31.03.2024 Difference Reasons for difference 1. Stock 2,154.65 2,161.20 6.55 Incorrect amount of Stock, Debtors and Creditors 2. Debtors 639.82 1,155.90 516.08 3. Creditors 1,419.42 2,344.03 924.61

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments in or granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to firms and limited liability partnership. Other than this, para 3 clause (iii) (b) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, para 3 clause (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. On the basis of our examination of the records of the company and to the best of our knowledge, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products of the company. Accordingly, para 3 clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year. Since 1st July 2017, these statutory dues have been subsumed into Goods and Services Tax.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, except for the dues in respect of Income Tax TDS, amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax and other Statutory dues have been regularly deposited by the Company with the appropriate authorities. The extent of arrears of Statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as follows:-

Type of Statutory Dues Particulars Amount (Rs.) TDS-Various years TDS default 3.44 lakhs TOTAL UNDISPUTED DUES UNDER INCOME TAX ACT 1961 3.44 lakhs

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed amounts payable in respect of statutory dues relating to Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise or Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except the following dues which are as under:-

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded Amount Paid Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty u/s. 271DA Rs.5.00 lakhs NIL A.Y. 2018-19 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeals), Faceless Appeals Scheme

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions previously not recorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix)(a) We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts maintained by the Company and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or governmental authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loans were applied for the purpose for which they were obtained. No amount of loan have been diverted for the purpose other than which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, para 3 clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment of equity shares or private placement of fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under para 3 clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle blower complaints was received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures and accordingly provisions of para 3 clause (xi)(c) are not applicable to the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv)(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued for the period under audit, we did not find any material misstatement.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors and accordingly provisions of para 3 clause (xv) is not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-banking Financial or Housing financial activities during the year. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash loss during F.Y. 2023-24, however the company had incurred cash loss Rs.60.69 lakhs in the immediately preceding financial year i.e. F.Y. 2022-23.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, para 3 clause (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Company, provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 related to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, question of reporting under para 3 clause (xx) of the Order does not arise.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations given to us by the Company, the company does not have any subsidiary company as on 31st March, 2024.

For M. A. Chavan & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration Number: 115164W Sd/- CA Romit M. Chavan Partner Membership No.: 171005 Mumbai, 30.4.2024 UDIN: 24171005BKFMPL2063 Certificate No.: MAC/2024-25/017

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report on the financial statements of RR Metalmakers India Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RR Metalmakers India Limited (‘the Company) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our Opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the company considering the essentials components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act , 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act and the Guidance Note, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.