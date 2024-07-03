iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RR Metalmakers India Ltd Share Price

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open47.5
  • Day's High47.5
  • 52 Wk High69.35
  • Prev. Close50
  • Day's Low47.5
  • 52 Wk Low 38.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E39.37
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.11
  • EPS1.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RR Metalmakers India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

47.5

Prev. Close

50

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

47.5

Day's Low

47.5

52 Week's High

69.35

52 Week's Low

38.65

Book Value

8.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

42.79

P/E

39.37

EPS

1.27

Divi. Yield

0

RR Metalmakers India Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RR Metalmakers India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RR Metalmakers India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.66%

Non-Promoter- 29.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RR Metalmakers India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.01

9.01

8.14

6.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.4

-2.45

-1.56

0.24

Net Worth

7.61

6.56

6.58

7.23

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.68

120.54

86.26

64.82

yoy growth (%)

-8.18

39.73

33.06

9.74

Raw materials

-96.53

-115.18

-80.03

-53.19

As % of sales

87.21

95.55

92.77

82.05

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.47

-0.17

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.81

-5.8

2.74

1.71

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.55

-0.12

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.89

1.33

-0.55

-0.44

Working capital

-9.17

14.56

1.22

2.92

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.18

39.73

33.06

9.74

Op profit growth

-483.25

-131.96

3.25

465.9

EBIT growth

-403.57

-139.16

1.48

399.05

Net profit growth

-143.02

-304.51

72

-208.85

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

124.2

110.68

120.75

129.53

86.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

124.2

110.68

120.75

129.53

86.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.82

0.26

0.21

0.11

0.2

View Annually Results

RR Metalmakers India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RR Metalmakers India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Navin M Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Atith Bharat Shah

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Virat Sevantilal Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Alok Virat Shah

Whole Time Director

Reena V. Parmar

Independent Director

Samir Mukund Patil

Additional Director

Leena Nishad Jail

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RR Metalmakers India Ltd

Summary

RR Metalmakers India Ltd (formerly known as Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd) was incorporated as public company on Oct95. The Company is into trading business of Steel and Iron Ores segments. The Company has plant at Sabarkanta Gujarat for manufacture of steel and its related products. RR MetalMakers colour coated sheets are suppliers in a state-of-the-art 0.4 MTPA facility. The Company supplies high-quality colour coated sheets that add aesthetic beauty to the strength of steel. Pre-painted galvanised sheets (PPGI) have been extensively used across a wide range of prestigious projects across the world. Typical applications include construction, white goods and automotive industries. For quality control, the Company use standard raw materials purchased from Tata Steel. It is attempting to increase production capacity by running the Sabarkatha, Talod manufacturing plants efficiently. During the year 2018-19, the Company acquired a unit capacity of 1000 metric tonnes of production a month at Sabarkantha, Gujarat. It started producing ERW pipes and expanded into profile sheet manufacturing at Sabarkatha, Gujarat plant in 2022.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RR Metalmakers India Ltd share price today?

The RR Metalmakers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is ₹42.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RR Metalmakers India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is 39.37 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RR Metalmakers India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RR Metalmakers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is ₹38.65 and ₹69.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RR Metalmakers India Ltd?

RR Metalmakers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.01%, 3 Years at -5.34%, 1 Year at -18.47%, 6 Month at 8.23%, 3 Month at -13.12% and 1 Month at 22.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RR Metalmakers India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.34 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RR Metalmakers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.