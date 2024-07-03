Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹47.5
Prev. Close₹50
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹47.5
Day's Low₹47.5
52 Week's High₹69.35
52 Week's Low₹38.65
Book Value₹8.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.79
P/E39.37
EPS1.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.01
9.01
8.14
6.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.4
-2.45
-1.56
0.24
Net Worth
7.61
6.56
6.58
7.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.68
120.54
86.26
64.82
yoy growth (%)
-8.18
39.73
33.06
9.74
Raw materials
-96.53
-115.18
-80.03
-53.19
As % of sales
87.21
95.55
92.77
82.05
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.47
-0.17
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.81
-5.8
2.74
1.71
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.55
-0.12
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.89
1.33
-0.55
-0.44
Working capital
-9.17
14.56
1.22
2.92
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.18
39.73
33.06
9.74
Op profit growth
-483.25
-131.96
3.25
465.9
EBIT growth
-403.57
-139.16
1.48
399.05
Net profit growth
-143.02
-304.51
72
-208.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
124.2
110.68
120.75
129.53
86.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
124.2
110.68
120.75
129.53
86.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.82
0.26
0.21
0.11
0.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Navin M Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Atith Bharat Shah
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Virat Sevantilal Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Alok Virat Shah
Whole Time Director
Reena V. Parmar
Independent Director
Samir Mukund Patil
Additional Director
Leena Nishad Jail
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RR Metalmakers India Ltd
Summary
RR Metalmakers India Ltd (formerly known as Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd) was incorporated as public company on Oct95. The Company is into trading business of Steel and Iron Ores segments. The Company has plant at Sabarkanta Gujarat for manufacture of steel and its related products. RR MetalMakers colour coated sheets are suppliers in a state-of-the-art 0.4 MTPA facility. The Company supplies high-quality colour coated sheets that add aesthetic beauty to the strength of steel. Pre-painted galvanised sheets (PPGI) have been extensively used across a wide range of prestigious projects across the world. Typical applications include construction, white goods and automotive industries. For quality control, the Company use standard raw materials purchased from Tata Steel. It is attempting to increase production capacity by running the Sabarkatha, Talod manufacturing plants efficiently. During the year 2018-19, the Company acquired a unit capacity of 1000 metric tonnes of production a month at Sabarkantha, Gujarat. It started producing ERW pipes and expanded into profile sheet manufacturing at Sabarkatha, Gujarat plant in 2022.
Read More
The RR Metalmakers India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹47.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is ₹42.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is 39.37 and 6.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RR Metalmakers India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RR Metalmakers India Ltd is ₹38.65 and ₹69.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RR Metalmakers India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.01%, 3 Years at -5.34%, 1 Year at -18.47%, 6 Month at 8.23%, 3 Month at -13.12% and 1 Month at 22.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.