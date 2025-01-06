iifl-logo-icon 1
RR Metalmakers India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.68

120.54

86.26

64.82

yoy growth (%)

-8.18

39.73

33.06

9.74

Raw materials

-96.53

-115.18

-80.03

-53.19

As % of sales

87.21

95.55

92.77

82.05

Employee costs

-0.67

-0.47

-0.17

-0.1

As % of sales

0.6

0.39

0.19

0.16

Other costs

-7.2

-6.52

-0.94

-6.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.5

5.41

1.09

10.13

Operating profit

6.27

-1.63

5.11

4.95

OPM

5.66

-1.35

5.93

7.64

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.55

-0.12

-0.08

Interest expense

-3.18

-3.82

-2.3

-3.25

Other income

0.25

0.2

0.05

0.1

Profit before tax

2.81

-5.8

2.74

1.71

Taxes

-0.89

1.33

-0.55

-0.44

Tax rate

-31.87

-23.03

-20.38

-26.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.92

-4.46

2.18

1.26

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.92

-4.46

2.18

1.26

yoy growth (%)

-143.02

-304.51

72

-208.85

NPM

1.73

-3.7

2.53

1.95

