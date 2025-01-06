Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.68
120.54
86.26
64.82
yoy growth (%)
-8.18
39.73
33.06
9.74
Raw materials
-96.53
-115.18
-80.03
-53.19
As % of sales
87.21
95.55
92.77
82.05
Employee costs
-0.67
-0.47
-0.17
-0.1
As % of sales
0.6
0.39
0.19
0.16
Other costs
-7.2
-6.52
-0.94
-6.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.5
5.41
1.09
10.13
Operating profit
6.27
-1.63
5.11
4.95
OPM
5.66
-1.35
5.93
7.64
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.55
-0.12
-0.08
Interest expense
-3.18
-3.82
-2.3
-3.25
Other income
0.25
0.2
0.05
0.1
Profit before tax
2.81
-5.8
2.74
1.71
Taxes
-0.89
1.33
-0.55
-0.44
Tax rate
-31.87
-23.03
-20.38
-26.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.92
-4.46
2.18
1.26
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.92
-4.46
2.18
1.26
yoy growth (%)
-143.02
-304.51
72
-208.85
NPM
1.73
-3.7
2.53
1.95
