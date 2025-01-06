Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.33
39.97
33.06
Op profit growth
-482.26
-132.6
1.95
EBIT growth
-382.43
-140.98
2.72
Net profit growth
-139.54
-306.73
78.75
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.62
-1.34
5.78
7.55
EBIT margin
5.3
-1.72
5.88
7.61
Net profit margin
1.62
-3.77
2.55
1.9
RoCE
17.84
-7.34
28
RoNW
8.06
-18.84
8.15
RoA
1.36
-4.02
3.03
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.58
-6.52
3.57
2.04
Dividend per share
0
0
0.5
0
Cash EPS
1.7
-7.46
3.36
1.89
Book value per share
9.92
6.05
12.71
9.38
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.52
-2.07
3.57
3.17
P/CEPS
12.87
-1.8
3.78
3.41
P/B
2.21
2.22
1
0.69
EV/EBIDTA
5.01
-27.7
3.55
2.97
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
14.02
0
Tax payout
-33.05
-22.87
-20.38
-26.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
56.68
61.52
59.89
Inventory days
85.68
51.94
53.54
Creditor days
-72.18
-52.5
-66.75
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.84
0.54
-2.19
-1.51
Net debt / equity
2.47
7.05
1.35
2.01
Net debt / op. profit
2.75
-18.33
2.12
2.32
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-87.21
-95.5
-92.77
-82.05
Employee costs
-0.6
-0.39
-0.19
-0.16
Other costs
-6.54
-5.44
-1.23
-10.22
