RR Metalmakers India Ltd Key Ratios

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.33

39.97

33.06

Op profit growth

-482.26

-132.6

1.95

EBIT growth

-382.43

-140.98

2.72

Net profit growth

-139.54

-306.73

78.75

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.62

-1.34

5.78

7.55

EBIT margin

5.3

-1.72

5.88

7.61

Net profit margin

1.62

-3.77

2.55

1.9

RoCE

17.84

-7.34

28

RoNW

8.06

-18.84

8.15

RoA

1.36

-4.02

3.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.58

-6.52

3.57

2.04

Dividend per share

0

0

0.5

0

Cash EPS

1.7

-7.46

3.36

1.89

Book value per share

9.92

6.05

12.71

9.38

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.52

-2.07

3.57

3.17

P/CEPS

12.87

-1.8

3.78

3.41

P/B

2.21

2.22

1

0.69

EV/EBIDTA

5.01

-27.7

3.55

2.97

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

14.02

0

Tax payout

-33.05

-22.87

-20.38

-26.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

56.68

61.52

59.89

Inventory days

85.68

51.94

53.54

Creditor days

-72.18

-52.5

-66.75

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.84

0.54

-2.19

-1.51

Net debt / equity

2.47

7.05

1.35

2.01

Net debt / op. profit

2.75

-18.33

2.12

2.32

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-87.21

-95.5

-92.77

-82.05

Employee costs

-0.6

-0.39

-0.19

-0.16

Other costs

-6.54

-5.44

-1.23

-10.22

