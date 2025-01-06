iifl-logo-icon 1
RR Metalmakers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR RR Metalmakers India Ltd

RR Metalmakers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.81

-5.8

2.74

1.71

Depreciation

-0.52

-0.55

-0.12

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.89

1.33

-0.55

-0.44

Working capital

-9.17

14.56

1.22

2.92

Other operating items

Operating

-7.77

9.54

3.27

4.1

Capital expenditure

1.2

3.36

-0.01

1.05

Free cash flow

-6.57

12.9

3.26

5.15

Equity raised

-4.26

4.36

0.09

-3.07

Investing

0

-0.58

0.47

0.61

Financing

-13.05

23.25

-0.84

0.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0.3

0

Net in cash

-23.88

39.93

3.3

2.94

