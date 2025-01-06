RR Metalmakers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.81
-5.8
2.74
1.71
Depreciation
-0.52
-0.55
-0.12
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.89
1.33
-0.55
-0.44
Working capital
-9.17
14.56
1.22
2.92
Other operating items
Operating
-7.77
9.54
3.27
4.1
Capital expenditure
1.2
3.36
-0.01
1.05
Free cash flow
-6.57
12.9
3.26
5.15
Equity raised
-4.26
4.36
0.09
-3.07
Investing
0
-0.58
0.47
0.61
Financing
-13.05
23.25
-0.84
0.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0.3
0
Net in cash
-23.88
39.93
3.3
2.94
