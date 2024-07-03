RR Metalmakers India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
Gross Sales
85.36
75.27
85.76
87.02
71.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
85.36
75.27
85.76
87.02
71.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.2
0.19
0.12
0.42
0.1
Total Income
85.56
75.46
85.89
87.44
71.57
Total Expenditure
84.68
73.79
89.18
84.49
67.62
PBIDT
0.88
1.67
-3.29
2.95
3.95
Interest
2.04
3.24
3
1.94
1.93
PBDT
-1.17
-1.57
-6.29
1.01
2.02
Depreciation
0.44
0.42
0.54
0.09
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.29
0.39
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.02
-1.74
0.04
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.62
-1.97
-5.09
0.59
1.53
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.62
-1.97
-5.09
0.59
1.53
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.62
-1.97
-5.09
0.59
1.53
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.17
-2.82
-7.29
0.84
2.63
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.81
6.99
6.99
6.99
6.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.03
2.21
-3.83
3.39
5.52
PBDTM(%)
-1.37
-2.08
-7.33
1.16
2.82
PATM(%)
-1.89
-2.61
-5.93
0.67
2.14
