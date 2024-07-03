iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RR Metalmakers India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017

Gross Sales

85.36

75.27

85.76

87.02

71.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

85.36

75.27

85.76

87.02

71.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.2

0.19

0.12

0.42

0.1

Total Income

85.56

75.46

85.89

87.44

71.57

Total Expenditure

84.68

73.79

89.18

84.49

67.62

PBIDT

0.88

1.67

-3.29

2.95

3.95

Interest

2.04

3.24

3

1.94

1.93

PBDT

-1.17

-1.57

-6.29

1.01

2.02

Depreciation

0.44

0.42

0.54

0.09

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.29

0.39

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.02

-1.74

0.04

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.62

-1.97

-5.09

0.59

1.53

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.62

-1.97

-5.09

0.59

1.53

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.62

-1.97

-5.09

0.59

1.53

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.17

-2.82

-7.29

0.84

2.63

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.81

6.99

6.99

6.99

6.18

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.03

2.21

-3.83

3.39

5.52

PBDTM(%)

-1.37

-2.08

-7.33

1.16

2.82

PATM(%)

-1.89

-2.61

-5.93

0.67

2.14

RR Metalmakers: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RR Metalmakers India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.