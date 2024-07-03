RR Metalmakers India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
|Sept-2021
Gross Sales
23.14
19.65
38.83
28.69
39.5
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23.14
19.65
38.83
28.69
39.5
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.1
0.08
0.63
0.07
0.07
Total Income
23.24
19.72
39.46
28.76
39.57
Total Expenditure
22.21
18.98
38.93
29.08
38.86
PBIDT
1.04
0.74
0.53
-0.33
0.71
Interest
1.03
0.89
0.82
0.78
0.65
PBDT
0.01
-0.15
-0.29
-1.11
0.06
Depreciation
0.11
0.11
0.15
0.15
0.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.52
0
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.1
-0.26
0.01
-1.26
-0.1
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.1
-0.26
0.01
-1.26
-0.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0.46
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.1
-0.26
-0.45
-1.26
-0.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.13
-0.35
0.01
-1.68
-0.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7.81
7.81
7.81
7.81
7.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.49
3.76
1.36
-1.15
1.79
PBDTM(%)
0.04
-0.76
-0.74
-3.86
0.15
PATM(%)
-0.43
-1.32
0.02
-4.39
-0.25
