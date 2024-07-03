iifl-logo-icon 1
RR Metalmakers India Ltd Quarterly Results

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sept-2021

Gross Sales

23.14

19.65

38.83

28.69

39.5

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23.14

19.65

38.83

28.69

39.5

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.1

0.08

0.63

0.07

0.07

Total Income

23.24

19.72

39.46

28.76

39.57

Total Expenditure

22.21

18.98

38.93

29.08

38.86

PBIDT

1.04

0.74

0.53

-0.33

0.71

Interest

1.03

0.89

0.82

0.78

0.65

PBDT

0.01

-0.15

-0.29

-1.11

0.06

Depreciation

0.11

0.11

0.15

0.15

0.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.52

0

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.1

-0.26

0.01

-1.26

-0.1

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.1

-0.26

0.01

-1.26

-0.1

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0.46

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.1

-0.26

-0.45

-1.26

-0.1

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.13

-0.35

0.01

-1.68

-0.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7.81

7.81

7.81

7.81

7.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4.49

3.76

1.36

-1.15

1.79

PBDTM(%)

0.04

-0.76

-0.74

-3.86

0.15

PATM(%)

-0.43

-1.32

0.02

-4.39

-0.25

