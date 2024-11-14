Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended form time to time. 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Boards Report and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix the date of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 alogwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended March 31 2024 as prescribed under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to consider Auditors Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.04.2024 In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015, Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record resignation of Mr.Jas Kirit Ganatra (DIN 09655201) from the position of Independent Director of the Company. 2. To take on record resignation of Ms. Tanvi Bobhate from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Office of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th March, 2024 With reference our earlier filing under regulation 30 dated 27.02.2024 and 05.03,2024 for resignation of Independent director and Company Secretary respectively , filing herewith reg. 30 after confirmation in board meeting held on 08th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024