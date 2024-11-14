iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RR Metalmakers India Ltd Board Meeting

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

RR Metalmakers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 as prescribed under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended form time to time. 2. To consider the Limited Review Report for the first quarter ended June 30 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Boards Report and Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix the date of the Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 and to consider and approve the draft Notice of the 29th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. To consider any other business with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter/year ended March 31 2024 alogwith Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended March 31 2024 as prescribed under regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 and to consider Auditors Report to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company.(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.04.2024 In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI LODR, 2015, Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the period ended 31.03.2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
Board Meeting8 Mar 20245 Mar 2024
RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To take on record resignation of Mr.Jas Kirit Ganatra (DIN 09655201) from the position of Independent Director of the Company. 2. To take on record resignation of Ms. Tanvi Bobhate from the position of Company Secretary and Compliance Office of the Company. 3. Any other matter with the permission of chair. Enclosed outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th March, 2024 With reference our earlier filing under regulation 30 dated 27.02.2024 and 05.03,2024 for resignation of Independent director and Company Secretary respectively , filing herewith reg. 30 after confirmation in board meeting held on 08th March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
RR Metalmakers India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 31.12.2023. Enclosed here Outcome of Board meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2023 Enclosed Financial results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.02.2024)

RR Metalmakers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RR Metalmakers India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.