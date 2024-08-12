iifl-logo-icon 1
RR Metalmakers India Ltd AGM

47.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

RR Metalmakers CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
AGM 20/09/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 12, 2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Intimation of book closure for the 29th Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024 is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) 29th Annual General Meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Friday, September 20, 2024, has been rescheduled and now the 29th AGM will held on Saturday, September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.08.2024) Revised Intimation of book closure for the 29th Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, September 28, 2024 is attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/09/2024) Scrutinizer Report dated 28.09.2024 for 29th AGM of the Members of the Company held on 28.09.2024 is enclosed herewith. Proceeding of 29th AGM of the Company held through VC/OAVM held on September 28, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

RR Metalmakers: Related News

No Record Found

