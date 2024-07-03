RR Metalmakers India Ltd Summary

RR Metalmakers India Ltd (formerly known as Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd) was incorporated as public company on Oct95. The Company is into trading business of Steel and Iron Ores segments. The Company has plant at Sabarkanta Gujarat for manufacture of steel and its related products. RR MetalMakers colour coated sheets are suppliers in a state-of-the-art 0.4 MTPA facility. The Company supplies high-quality colour coated sheets that add aesthetic beauty to the strength of steel. Pre-painted galvanised sheets (PPGI) have been extensively used across a wide range of prestigious projects across the world. Typical applications include construction, white goods and automotive industries. For quality control, the Company use standard raw materials purchased from Tata Steel. It is attempting to increase production capacity by running the Sabarkatha, Talod manufacturing plants efficiently. During the year 2018-19, the Company acquired a unit capacity of 1000 metric tonnes of production a month at Sabarkantha, Gujarat. It started producing ERW pipes and expanded into profile sheet manufacturing at Sabarkatha, Gujarat plant in 2022.