To the Members of RRIL Limited Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of RRIL Limited. ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including statement of Other Comprehensive Income, Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statement including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its Profit, its cash flows and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statement.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon, which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the Boards Report along with its Annexure, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors Report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements Ind AS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality & qualitative factors in

? Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work: and

? To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the ‘Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, cash flow statement and statement of change in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid IND AS standalone financial statement comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCOFR) of the Company as on 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended as on that date and our report as per "Annexure B" expressed an unmodified opinion.

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2015 (as amended):

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise. iii. During the year 2023-2024 the Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Finding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(d) The company has not declared or not paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(e) Based on our examination, which includes test checks, the company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transaction recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. h) As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Subramaniam Bengali & Associates Chartered Accountant FRN 127499W CA - P. Subramaniam Partner Place: Mumbai Mem. No. 043163 Dated: 29.05.2024 UDIN No.: 24043163BKFAYR3385

"ANNEXURE A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF RRIL LIMITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the standalone financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) As explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies in the assets have been noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any Immovable Property.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us

The company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us no Proceedings have been initiated or there are no case pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions act, 1988.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. In Our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business. On the basis of our examination of the records of inventory, we are of the opinion that the company is generally maintaining proper records of inventory. We have not found any discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate, for each clause of inventory. Any discrepancies found were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us. The company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from banks or Financial institution during any point of time in the year.

a. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has granted unsecured loans to any parties as covered in the register under section 189 of the Act.

Sr., No. Particulars Loans (in Lakhs) 1 Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: Related party 270.00 2 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: To Related party 2,687.40

According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has made investment in companies and the provision of the section 186 of the companies Act 2013, have been complied with.

Sr., No. Particulars Investment (in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of investment made during the year: Subsidiaries (wholly owned) NIL Related party NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: Subsidiaries (wholly owned) 2450.46 Related party 115.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in nature of loans are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) There is no stipulation of schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and therefore we are unable to comment on the regularity of repayment of principal & payment of interest.

(d) Since the term of arrangement do not stipulate any repayment schedule we are unable to comment whether the amount is overdue or not.

(e) No loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us the company has granted loans or advance in nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any term or period of repayment.

Particulars (in Lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans or Advances: - Repayable on Demand - - Without specifying terms of repayment 2,687.40 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion all the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public. Hence the question of complying with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Section 73 to 76 or other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148 (1) of the companies Act, 2013 for any products of the company.

vi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of applicable statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and any other Statutory dues were in arrears for a period exceeding six months as at the end of the financial year from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, where statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) there are no other statutory dues that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has no such transaction which are not recorded in the books of account and have surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

viii. According to the information and explanations give to us,

(a) the Company have not taken loan or borrowing from financial institution during the year except car loan for which the company has been regular in paying the interest and principal amount as stipulated.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year hence clause 3 (ix) (c) is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination and explanation given to us the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis hence clause 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable.

(e) We report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person during the year on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and hence, reporting of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

ix. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, as requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT – 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiii. (a) The company has an internal Audit System Commensurate with the size and Nature of its Business;

(b) The report of internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Hence the provision of clause 3(xv) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us,

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not part of any group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 as amended). Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi) (d) are not applicable.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not incurred any cash loses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year.

xviii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of financials assets and payment of financials liabilities, other informations accompanying the financials statement, In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the board of directors and management plans, there is no material uncertainty exists as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xix. The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility ("CSR") and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

xx. In our opinion and as per information given to us there are no qualification or adverse remark by the respective auditors in the CARO report of the Company included in consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF RRIL LIMITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of RRIL Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to you, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.