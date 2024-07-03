iifl-logo-icon 1
RRIL Ltd Share Price

20.61
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open21.9
  • Day's High23
  • 52 Wk High33.7
  • Prev. Close21.58
  • Day's Low20.6
  • 52 Wk Low 18.5
  • Turnover (lac)8.5
  • P/E196.18
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value6.47
  • EPS0.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)249.82
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

RRIL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

21.9

Prev. Close

21.58

Turnover(Lac.)

8.5

Day's High

23

Day's Low

20.6

52 Week's High

33.7

52 Week's Low

18.5

Book Value

6.47

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

249.82

P/E

196.18

EPS

0.11

Divi. Yield

0

RRIL Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

RRIL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RRIL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.37%

Non-Promoter- 29.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

RRIL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.61

60.61

60.61

39.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.13

15.95

6.59

4.35

Net Worth

77.74

76.56

67.2

43.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.2

99.78

82.12

14.73

yoy growth (%)

-91.78

21.49

457.19

67.92

Raw materials

-6.72

-98.16

-80.57

-13.97

As % of sales

81.97

98.37

98.1

94.81

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.26

-0.15

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.67

1.97

-0.41

-0.48

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.15

-2.15

-2.26

Tax paid

0.2

-0.95

1.4

0

Working capital

-12.82

3.19

3.57

15.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-91.78

21.49

457.19

67.92

Op profit growth

384.52

-57.88

-30.66

-410.1

EBIT growth

-64.24

-583.15

-8.63

-55.13

Net profit growth

-14.26

3.67

-303.74

-54.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

95.21

154.53

83.16

9.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

95.21

154.53

83.16

9.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.94

3.31

1.68

2.57

RRIL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT RRIL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ratanchand D Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pinakin P Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Shilpa Mehta

Non Executive Director

Harish R Jain

Non Executive Director

Kiran R. Jain

Independent Director

Manan R. Jhaveri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil R. Giri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RRIL Ltd

Summary

RRIL Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Associated Textile Rubber Products Private Limited in 1991 and later on was converted into Limited Company in 1994. The name of the Company got changed from Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited to S R K Industries Limited in 2011 and was further changed from S R K Industries Limited to RRIL Ltd on January 15, 2020.The Company is engaged in two-business horizon namely Textile Business and Real Estate Redevelopment activities of housing projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has one subsidiary company, and currently manufacturing of textile products at Umbergaon in Gujarat and Palghar in Maharashtra. In 2012-13, Transcend Commerce Limited was merged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, the Company made an allotment of 3,88,50,050 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Transcend Commerce Limited in a ratio of 222 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company for every 100 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Transcend Commerce Limited.During the financial year 2021-22, KRKumar Industries Limited was merged with the Company and Raj Rajendra Industries Limited becomes wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25.03.2022.
Company FAQs

What is the RRIL Ltd share price today?

The RRIL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of RRIL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRIL Ltd is ₹249.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RRIL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RRIL Ltd is 196.18 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RRIL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRIL Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹33.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RRIL Ltd?

RRIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.20%, 3 Years at 9.58%, 1 Year at -32.01%, 6 Month at -6.21%, 3 Month at -5.81% and 1 Month at 3.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RRIL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RRIL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 70.38 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 29.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RRIL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

