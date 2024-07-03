SectorRealty
Open₹21.9
Prev. Close₹21.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.5
Day's High₹23
Day's Low₹20.6
52 Week's High₹33.7
52 Week's Low₹18.5
Book Value₹6.47
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)249.82
P/E196.18
EPS0.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.61
60.61
60.61
39.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.13
15.95
6.59
4.35
Net Worth
77.74
76.56
67.2
43.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.2
99.78
82.12
14.73
yoy growth (%)
-91.78
21.49
457.19
67.92
Raw materials
-6.72
-98.16
-80.57
-13.97
As % of sales
81.97
98.37
98.1
94.81
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.26
-0.15
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.67
1.97
-0.41
-0.48
Depreciation
-2.28
-2.15
-2.15
-2.26
Tax paid
0.2
-0.95
1.4
0
Working capital
-12.82
3.19
3.57
15.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-91.78
21.49
457.19
67.92
Op profit growth
384.52
-57.88
-30.66
-410.1
EBIT growth
-64.24
-583.15
-8.63
-55.13
Net profit growth
-14.26
3.67
-303.74
-54.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
95.21
154.53
83.16
9.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
95.21
154.53
83.16
9.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.94
3.31
1.68
2.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ratanchand D Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pinakin P Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Shilpa Mehta
Non Executive Director
Harish R Jain
Non Executive Director
Kiran R. Jain
Independent Director
Manan R. Jhaveri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil R. Giri
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by RRIL Ltd
Summary
RRIL Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Associated Textile Rubber Products Private Limited in 1991 and later on was converted into Limited Company in 1994. The name of the Company got changed from Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited to S R K Industries Limited in 2011 and was further changed from S R K Industries Limited to RRIL Ltd on January 15, 2020.The Company is engaged in two-business horizon namely Textile Business and Real Estate Redevelopment activities of housing projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has one subsidiary company, and currently manufacturing of textile products at Umbergaon in Gujarat and Palghar in Maharashtra. In 2012-13, Transcend Commerce Limited was merged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, the Company made an allotment of 3,88,50,050 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Transcend Commerce Limited in a ratio of 222 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company for every 100 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Transcend Commerce Limited.During the financial year 2021-22, KRKumar Industries Limited was merged with the Company and Raj Rajendra Industries Limited becomes wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25.03.2022.
The RRIL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.61 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RRIL Ltd is ₹249.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RRIL Ltd is 196.18 and 3.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RRIL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RRIL Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹33.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RRIL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 89.20%, 3 Years at 9.58%, 1 Year at -32.01%, 6 Month at -6.21%, 3 Month at -5.81% and 1 Month at 3.85%.
