RRIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.67
1.97
-0.41
-0.48
Depreciation
-2.28
-2.15
-2.15
-2.26
Tax paid
0.2
-0.95
1.4
0
Working capital
-12.82
3.19
3.57
15.63
Other operating items
Operating
-14.23
2.05
2.39
12.88
Capital expenditure
0.43
0.48
0
0.08
Free cash flow
-13.8
2.53
2.39
12.97
Equity raised
6.95
5.27
3.66
4.63
Investing
14.22
6.32
-0.04
0.93
Financing
0.1
0.4
0.32
1.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.47
14.53
6.34
19.99
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.