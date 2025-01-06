iifl-logo-icon 1
RRIL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.61
(-4.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

RRIL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.67

1.97

-0.41

-0.48

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.15

-2.15

-2.26

Tax paid

0.2

-0.95

1.4

0

Working capital

-12.82

3.19

3.57

15.63

Other operating items

Operating

-14.23

2.05

2.39

12.88

Capital expenditure

0.43

0.48

0

0.08

Free cash flow

-13.8

2.53

2.39

12.97

Equity raised

6.95

5.27

3.66

4.63

Investing

14.22

6.32

-0.04

0.93

Financing

0.1

0.4

0.32

1.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.47

14.53

6.34

19.99

