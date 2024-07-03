iifl-logo-icon 1
RRIL Ltd Quarterly Results

21.2
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

34.27

15.98

26.24

22.49

26.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.27

15.98

26.24

22.49

26.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.77

0.95

0.98

1.09

0.79

Total Income

35.03

16.93

27.22

23.59

27.71

Total Expenditure

32.02

15.16

24.73

21.1

25.27

PBIDT

3.02

1.77

2.48

2.49

2.44

Interest

0.22

0.13

-0.24

0.41

0.45

PBDT

2.79

1.64

2.72

2.07

2

Depreciation

0.22

0.22

0.16

0.34

0.34

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.76

0.25

0.73

0.43

0.42

Deferred Tax

0.06

0.32

0.08

0

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

1.76

0.85

1.75

1.31

1.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.76

0.85

1.75

1.31

1.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.76

0.85

1.75

1.31

1.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.14

0.07

0.15

0.11

0.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

60.61

60.61

60.61

60.61

60.61

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8.81

11.07

9.45

11.07

9.06

PBDTM(%)

8.14

10.26

10.36

9.2

7.42

PATM(%)

5.13

5.31

6.66

5.82

4.6

