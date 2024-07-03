RRIL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
34.27
15.98
26.24
22.49
26.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.27
15.98
26.24
22.49
26.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
0.95
0.98
1.09
0.79
Total Income
35.03
16.93
27.22
23.59
27.71
Total Expenditure
32.02
15.16
24.73
21.1
25.27
PBIDT
3.02
1.77
2.48
2.49
2.44
Interest
0.22
0.13
-0.24
0.41
0.45
PBDT
2.79
1.64
2.72
2.07
2
Depreciation
0.22
0.22
0.16
0.34
0.34
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.76
0.25
0.73
0.43
0.42
Deferred Tax
0.06
0.32
0.08
0
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
1.76
0.85
1.75
1.31
1.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.76
0.85
1.75
1.31
1.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.76
0.85
1.75
1.31
1.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.14
0.07
0.15
0.11
0.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
60.61
60.61
60.61
60.61
60.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8.81
11.07
9.45
11.07
9.06
PBDTM(%)
8.14
10.26
10.36
9.2
7.42
PATM(%)
5.13
5.31
6.66
5.82
4.6
