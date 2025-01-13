RRIL Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
60.61
60.61
60.61
39.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.13
15.95
6.59
4.35
Net Worth
77.74
76.56
67.2
43.58
Minority Interest
Debt
0.02
0.13
0.23
0.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.04
1.46
0
Total Liabilities
77.79
76.73
68.89
43.9
Fixed Assets
23.03
23.08
23.58
9.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
25.65
25.65
25.65
22.12
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
1.46
1.46
Networking Capital
28.98
24.21
16.23
10.94
Inventories
1.44
0
8.35
2.42
Inventory Days
107.71
Sundry Debtors
0
0.55
2.89
0.39
Debtor Days
17.35
Other Current Assets
28.22
28.39
10.06
8.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-1.21
-4.23
-0.1
Creditor Days
4.45
Other Current Liabilities
-0.12
-3.52
-0.84
-0.03
Cash
0.13
3.76
1.96
0.08
Total Assets
77.79
76.7
68.88
43.91
