RRIL Ltd Balance Sheet

19.67
(-2.14%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:46:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

60.61

60.61

60.61

39.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.13

15.95

6.59

4.35

Net Worth

77.74

76.56

67.2

43.58

Minority Interest

Debt

0.02

0.13

0.23

0.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.04

1.46

0

Total Liabilities

77.79

76.73

68.89

43.9

Fixed Assets

23.03

23.08

23.58

9.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

25.65

25.65

25.65

22.12

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

1.46

1.46

Networking Capital

28.98

24.21

16.23

10.94

Inventories

1.44

0

8.35

2.42

Inventory Days

107.71

Sundry Debtors

0

0.55

2.89

0.39

Debtor Days

17.35

Other Current Assets

28.22

28.39

10.06

8.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-1.21

-4.23

-0.1

Creditor Days

4.45

Other Current Liabilities

-0.12

-3.52

-0.84

-0.03

Cash

0.13

3.76

1.96

0.08

Total Assets

77.79

76.7

68.88

43.91

RRIL : related Articles

No Record Found

