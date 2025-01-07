Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8.2
99.78
82.12
14.73
yoy growth (%)
-91.78
21.49
457.19
67.92
Raw materials
-6.72
-98.16
-80.57
-13.97
As % of sales
81.97
98.37
98.1
94.81
Employee costs
-0.39
-0.26
-0.15
-0.13
As % of sales
4.76
0.26
0.18
0.93
Other costs
-0.48
-1.23
-1.1
-0.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
5.9
1.23
1.34
1.35
Operating profit
0.6
0.12
0.29
0.42
OPM
7.35
0.12
0.35
2.89
Depreciation
-2.28
-2.15
-2.15
-2.26
Interest expense
-0.03
0
0
-0.03
Other income
2.39
4
1.45
1.39
Profit before tax
0.67
1.97
-0.41
-0.48
Taxes
0.2
-0.95
1.4
0
Tax rate
29.72
-48.23
-336.57
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.87
1.02
0.98
-0.48
Exceptional items
0
-4.63
0
0
Net profit
0.87
1.02
0.98
-0.48
yoy growth (%)
-14.26
3.67
-303.74
-54.86
NPM
10.67
1.02
1.19
-3.27
