RRIL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

21.2
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8.2

99.78

82.12

14.73

yoy growth (%)

-91.78

21.49

457.19

67.92

Raw materials

-6.72

-98.16

-80.57

-13.97

As % of sales

81.97

98.37

98.1

94.81

Employee costs

-0.39

-0.26

-0.15

-0.13

As % of sales

4.76

0.26

0.18

0.93

Other costs

-0.48

-1.23

-1.1

-0.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

5.9

1.23

1.34

1.35

Operating profit

0.6

0.12

0.29

0.42

OPM

7.35

0.12

0.35

2.89

Depreciation

-2.28

-2.15

-2.15

-2.26

Interest expense

-0.03

0

0

-0.03

Other income

2.39

4

1.45

1.39

Profit before tax

0.67

1.97

-0.41

-0.48

Taxes

0.2

-0.95

1.4

0

Tax rate

29.72

-48.23

-336.57

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.87

1.02

0.98

-0.48

Exceptional items

0

-4.63

0

0

Net profit

0.87

1.02

0.98

-0.48

yoy growth (%)

-14.26

3.67

-303.74

-54.86

NPM

10.67

1.02

1.19

-3.27

