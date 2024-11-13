Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

RRIL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Submission of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

RRIL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday August 13 2024 at the registered office of the Company inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday August 13, 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

RRIL Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors inter alia approved (a)Audited Financial results for the Quarter & year ended 31.03.2024 (b) Setting of New Textile Weaving plant at Tarapur, Maharashtra with investment of Rs. 37 Crores. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024