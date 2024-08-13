Dear Members,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company" or "RRIL"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The consolidated performance of the Company and its subsidiaries has been referred to wherever required.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The following figures are extracted from the financial statements prepared in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The financial statements of the Company comply with all aspects of Ind AS notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

Standalone Consolidated* Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue from operations 0.00 4153.41 9521.28 15453.25 Other Income 322.42 255.14 394.23 331.25 Less: Operational & Other expenses 159.23 3121.93 8920.84 13626.23 EBITDA 163.19 1286.62 994.67 2158.27 Less: Depreciation 4.98 7.23 117.47 138.56 Less: Finance Cost 0.72 1.54 106.50 136.18 Profit/ (Loss) Before Taxation 157.49 1277.85 770.70 1883.53 Less: Provision for Tax 39.64 337.66 196.64 504.70 Less: Prior Years Income Tax 0.00 1.07 6.27 1.07 Less: Provision for Deferred Tax 0.85 3.54 (8.72) 2.15 Net Profit after Tax 118.70 935.58 576.51 1375.61

* Raj Rajendra Industries Limited becomes its subsidiary w.e.f 25th March, 2021 and became Wholly Owned Subsidiary w.e.f 25.03.2022 accordingly figures are considered and comparative figures are made available.

STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS: Standalone Performance:

On standalone basis, Total revenue from Business operations for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs.322.42 Lakhs as compared to Rs.4408.55 Lakhs in the previous year. Earning before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year was Rs.163.19 Lakhs as compared to Rs.1286.62 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.118.70 Lakhs as compared to Rs.935.58 Lakhs in the previous year.

Consolidated Performance:

On Consolidation basis, Total revenue from Business operations for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs.9915.51 Lakhs as compared to Rs.15784.50 Lakhs in the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year was Rs.994.67 Lakhs as compared to Rs.2158.27 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.576.51 Lakhs as compared to Rs.1375.61 Lakhs in the previous year.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS:

As stipulated by Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company has prepared Consolidated Financial Statement in accordance with the applicable accounting standards as prescribed under the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). The Consolidated Financial Statement reflects the results of the Company and that of its wholly owned subsidiary. As required under Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, the Audited Consolidated Financial Statement together with the Independent Auditors Report thereon is annexed and forms part of this Report. The summarized Consolidated Financial Statement is provided above in Financial Highlights of this Report.

PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS OF SUBSIDIARIES: Raj Rajendra Industries Limited

Your Company has a wholly owned subsidiary Company which is engaged in the Business of manufacturing of Textile Products. The revenue from operations for the financial year 2023-24 was Rs.9521.28 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 11299.84 Lakhs in the previous year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the year was Rs.831.49 Lakhs as compared to Rs.871.64 Lakhs in the previous year. Profit after Tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.457.81 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 440.02 Lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors of Your Company, after considering holistically the relevant circumstances and keeping in view the Company has decided not to declare any dividend for the year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review, there were no changes in the capital structure of the Company. Accordingly, the Authorised Share Capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 was Rs.6300.00 Lakhs divided into 12,60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.5/- each and the total paid - up share capital of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is Rs.6060.71 Lakhs comprising of 12,12,14,290 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each. The Company has neither issued shares with differential rights as to the dividend, voting or otherwise, nor issued sweat equity shares. There is no scheme for employee stock option to the employees or Directors of the Company.

FINANCE:

Your Company has been regular in meeting its obligation towards payment of Principal / Interest to the Banks and other institutions.

DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company neither accepted any deposits nor there were any amounts outstanding at the beginning of the year which were classified as ‘Deposits in terms of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 and hence, the requirement for furnishing of details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

LISTING ON STOCK EXCHANGE

The Companys equity shares are listed on main platform of BSE Limited, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001, Maharashtra, India. The International Securities Identification number is INE951M01037.

The Company has paid the Annual Listing Fees to the said Stock Exchanges for the Financial Year 2023-24.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

The internal control systems of your company are adequate and appropriate. It is being reviewed periodically to ensure that the Company‘s interest and that of the stakeholders is protected. The process of introducing new inbuilt internal checks and controls is continuous depending upon the requirement of the same.

The Audit Committee of the Board reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal controls and checks and suggests desired improvements from time to time.

NATURE OF BUSINESS:

The Company is engaged in the activities of Textile Products and Real Estate Development. The Company develops residential, commercial, retail and social infrastructure projects. There was no change in nature of the business of the Company, during the year under review.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY, SINCE END OF THE YEAR TILL THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

In terms of Section 134(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, except as may be disclosed elsewhere in this report. no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report.

DISCLOSURES RELATING TO SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

a. Raj Rajendra Industries Limited, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Company:

During the year the Company has only one subsidiary i.e. Raj Rajendra Industries Limited which is engaged in the business of manufacturing Textile products.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Act, a statement containing the salient features of financial statements of the Companys subsidiaries in Form AOC-1 is attached as "Annexure A" to the Boards Report.

The Company has framed a policy for determining material subsidiaries, which has been uploaded on Companys website at www.rrillimited.com. b. During the year under review your Company does not have any Joint Venture or Associate Company.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

The Companys Board comprises of a mix of executive and non-executive directors which is in conformity with Section 149 of the Act and Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations with considerable experience and expertise across a range of fields such as finance, accounts, general management and business strategy. The details of the directors and their meetings held during the year have been given in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

a. Changes in Directors and KMP During the year: i. During the year Mr. Harsh Mahendra Mehta, Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer (DIN: 08315401) has tendered his resignation from the position of Whole Time Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 11, 2023, but continues to be the Director in the category of Non-Executive and Non-Independent director of the Company. ii. During the year the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on August 11, 2023 had appointed Mr. Rishit Deepak Shah as a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f August 12, 2023.

As on March 31, 2024 more than half of the board was Non-Executive Directors and half of the board was Independent Directors. The detailed information with regard to the Boards composition and other governance matters are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report.

b. Re-appointment of Directors:

In accordance with Section 152 (6) and other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Ratanchand D Jain (DIN: 01604521), being a Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and, being eligible, has offered himself for re-appointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment at the ensuing AGM for your approval.

Brief profile of the directors who are appointed/re-appointed has been given in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

c. Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from all the independent directors that they meet the criteria of Independence throughout the year as provided under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25(8) and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors, fulfill the conditions of independence specified in Section 149(6) of the Act and Listing Regulations. The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Companys Code of Business Conduct & Ethics.

None of the Companys Director(s) is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, in terms of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, for being appointed as a Director. A Certificate to this effect, duly signed by the Practicing Company Secretary is annexed to the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report marked as "Annexure I".

d. Independent Directors Meeting:

As per Section 149, Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rules made thereunder, read with the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors of the Company met amongst themselves without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of Management. The details of the meeting are provided in the Corporate Governance Report forms a part of this Annual Report.

e. Annual Evaluation by the Board of its own performance and that of its Committees and Individual Directors:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its various committees as per the criteria laid down by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, independence, governance, ethics and values, adherence to corporate governance norms, interpersonal relationships, attendance and contribution at meetings etc.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual directors including the Chairperson of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as participation and contribution by a director, commitment, including guidance provided to the senior management outside of Board/committee meetings, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with various stakeholders, independence of behaviour and judgment etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairperson and Managing Director was carried out by the Independent Directors. The Board reviewed the evaluation results as collated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the overall performance of the Chairman, Executive Directors, Non-Executive and Independent Directors was found satisfactory

f. MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

All the board meetings were held in compliance with section 173 of the Companies Act, 2013 as the intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, 2015.

The Board unites at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Companys business policies and strategies, apart from other agenda items. The Board met Five (5) times during the year under review, details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report. The maximum gap between any two meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty (120) days.

The company has complied with the requirements prescribed under the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India on meetings of the board of Directors (SS-1).

g. Committees of the Board:

The provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, 2015 have prescribed and mandated forming of committee of the board for efficient working and effective delegation of work and to ensure transparency in the practice of the company. Accordingly, the committees by the board are as follow:

a. Audit Committee:

Pursuant to Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board has formed an Audit Committee. The Board of Directors of the Company had accepted all the recommendations of the Committee.

b. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The policy of the company on directors appointment and remuneration, including the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters, as required under sub-section (3) of section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 is available on our website at https://www.rrillimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/02.-Nomination-Remuneration-Policy.pdf

c. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

The Board has in accordance with the provisions of Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 constituted Stakeholder Relationship Committee.

The details of composition of the said Committee(s), their terms of reference, meetings held and attendance of the Committee members thereat, during the financial year 2023-24 are provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Act; the directors hereby state and confirm that: a) In preparation of the annual accounts for the year, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year & of the Profit of the Company for that period.

c) They have taken proper and sufficient care towards the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

d) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e) They have laid down internal financial controls, which are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All contracts / Arrangements/Transactions entered by the Company with related parties were in its ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis; Contracts/Arrangements/Transactions which were material, were entered into with related parties in accordance with the Policy of the Company on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions. The Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which is required to be reported in Form No. AOC-2 in terms of Section 134(3)(h) read with Section 188 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

The Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee for their prior approval, as required under applicable law. Only those members of the Audit Committee who were Independent Directors approved the same.

Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is also obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature. A statement of all Related Party Transactions is placed before the Audit Committee for its review on a quarterly basis, specifying the nature and value of the transactions.

The Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transactions and on dealing with Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is available on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.rrillimited.com/code-and-policies/ There were no materially significant related party transactions which could have potential conflict with the interests of the Company at large.

Members may refer to Note 29.(5) of the Standalone Financial Statement which sets out related party disclosures pursuant to Ind AS.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

a. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

M/s Subramaniam Bengali & Associates, Statutory Auditors of your Company having (ICAI Firm Registration No.127499W) who have been re-appointed at the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 14, 2022 for a second term of 5 years up to the conclusion of 36th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027 on a remuneration mutually agreed upon by the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors.

The Auditors Report on the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2024 is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements forming part of the annual report.

b. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND OBSERVATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors have appointed M/s. Shreyans Jain & Co., Company Secretaries, Mumbai as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting Secretarial Audit of Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Report of the Secretarial Audit in Form MR-3 is hereby attached with this Report & forming part of this report marked as "Annexure II".

As per Regulation 24(A)(1) of the Listing Regulations, the material subsidiaries of the Company are required to undertake secretarial audit. Raj Rajendra Industries Limited ("Raj Rajendra"), material subsidiary of the Company pursuant to the Regulation 16(1)(c) of the Listing Regulations. The Board of Directors of Raj Rajendra had appointed Ms. Riddhi Shah Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit for the year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report in Form MR–3 of Raj Rajendra is given as "Annexure III".

There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Secretarial Auditors in their Report except as mentioned in the Secretarial Audit Report attached as Annexure-II

Pursuant to the SEBI circular vide no. CIR/CFD/CMD/1/27/2019 dated February 8, 2019, the Company has submitted the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report, issued by M/s. Shreyans Jain & Co., Company Secretaries with the stock exchanges where shares of the Company are listed.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of Listing Regulations, is hereby attached with this Report & forming part of this report marked as "Annexure IV".

REPORTING OF FRAUDS:

There was no instance of fraud during the year under review, which required the Statutory Auditors to report to the Audit Committee and/ or Board under Section 143(12) of Act and Rules framed thereunder.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report as required by Regulation 34(2) of the Listing Regulations, is not applicable to the company.

ANNUAL RETURN:

As required under Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return is put up on the Companys website and can be accessed at https://www.rrillimited.com/annual-return/

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS BY THE COMPANY:

The Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered under the provision of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Financial Statements forming a part of this annual report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & CERTIFICATE:

As per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the Listing Regulations, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company and marked as "Annexure V", together with a certificate from the Practicing Company Secretary confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report marked as "Annexure VI".

Further, in compliance of Regulation 17(5) of the Listing Regulations, your Company has adopted a ‘Code of Conduct and Ethics for its Directors and Senior Executives.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Report under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 pertaining to the Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption is not applicable to the Company. There was no foreign exchange inflow or outgo during the year under review.

DISCLOSURE REGARDING COMPANYS POLICIES UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013: NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY:

The Board of Directors has framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The Policy broadly lays down the guiding principles, philosophy and the basis for payment of remuneration to Executive and Non-executive Directors (by way of sitting fees and commission), Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees. The policy also provides the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and Independence of Director and criteria for appointment of Key Managerial Personnel/Senior Management and performance evaluation which are considered by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the Board of Directors while making selection of the person.

VIGIL MECHANISM/ WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy to report genuine concerns or grievances & to provide adequate safeguards against victimization of persons who may use such mechanism. The Whistle Blower Policy has been posted on the website of the Company at https://www.rrillimited.com/code-and-policies/

FAMILIARIZATION / ORIENTATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors attended a Familiarization / Orientation Program on being inducted into the Board. Further, various other programmes are conducted for the benefit of Independent Directors to provide periodical updates on regulatory front, industry developments and any other significant matters of importance.

DISCLOSURE PERTAINING TO THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT THE WORKPLACE (PREVENTION AND REDRESSAL), ACT, 2013:

The Company is committed to provide safe and conducive environment to its employees during the year under review. Your Directors further states that during the year under review, there were no cases filed pursuant to the sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

DISCLOSURE ON SAFETY, HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENT:

Your Company is committed to ensure a sound Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) performance related to its activities, products and services. Your Company had been continuously taking various steps to develop and adopt Safer Process technologies for Business operations. Your Company is taking continuous efforts for the adoption of safe & environmental friendly production process. Monitoring and periodic review of the designed SHE Management System are done on a continuous basis.

DISCLOSURE AS PER RULE 5 OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014:

Disclosures required under Section 197(12) read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is marked as "Annexure VII" forming part of this report. The aforesaid Annexure is also available for inspection by Members at the Registered Office of the Company, 21 days before and up to the date of the ensuing Annual General

Meeting during the business hours on working days. Further, the Company does not have any employee whose remuneration exceeds the limits prescribed in rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING CODE

As per SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Company has appointed Mr. Sanjay Vishwakarma, Company Secretary as Compliance Officer, who is responsible for setting forth procedures and implementing of the code for trading in Companys securities. During the year under review, there has been due compliance with the said code.

The Audit Committee of the Company in compliance with Regulation 9A (4) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, review Compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, at least once in a financial year and verify that the systems for internal control are adequate and are operating effectively and make changes as and when required to improve the efficiency of the controls in place.

The Company has formulated various written Policies and taken various other steps from time to time to prevent Insider Trading as per the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

Given below are the various steps taken by the Company for prevention of Insider Trading:

1. The Company has adopted the Policy on Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders;

2. The Company has adopted the Policy on Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosures;

3. The Company has adopted Whistle Blower Policy;

4. The Company is closing the Trading Window during the period of declaration of Financial Results, and also while undertaking corporate actions;

5. Identification of employees who have access to Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) as designated persons;

6. Annual Disclosures are taken from designated employees to monitor trading in shares of the Company;

7. Identifying all Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) and maintaining its confidentiality;

8. Restrictions on communication or procurement of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI);

9. Listing all employees and other persons with whom Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is shared;

10. The Digital Data Base of designated persons is being maintained containing the details of Name, PAN, Phone numbers of designated persons and the persons with whom they undertake material Financial transactions i.e., family members and other persons; 11. Digital Data Base of persons is maintained with whom Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) is shared with details of date and time at which such information is shared; and 12. A Structured Digital Data Base software is maintained by the Company internally for recording the communication of the UPSI and the data is recorded in the software within 48 hours of the communication of the UPSI and an auto generated mail shall be sent to all the parties with whom the UPSI is shared.

ELECTRONIC ANNUAL REPORT:

In view of circular issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") and General Circular No.14/2020 dated April 8, 2020, Circular No. 17/2020 dated April 13, 2020 read with other relevant circulars, including General Circular No. 10/2022 dated December 28, 2022 and Circular No. 11/2022 dated December 28, 2022 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India ("MCA") (the "MCA Circulars") permitted the Annual Report to be sent through electronic mode, accordingly electronic copies of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 and Notice of the AGM are sent to all shareholders whose email addresses are registered with the Company. Members are requested to register their email ids with Company or Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company for receiving e-copies of Annual Report, Notice to the AGM and other shareholders communication.

CFO CERTIFICATE:

The Chief Financial Officer gives quarterly certification on financial results before the Board in terms of Regulation 33(2) of the Listing Regulations. The Chief Financial Officer of the Company also gives Annual Certification on financial statements and other matters as required under Regulation 17(8) of the Listing Regulations is hereby attached with this Report & forming part of this report marked as "Annexure VIII".

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR):

RRIL CSR initiatives and activities are aligned to the requirements of Section 135 of the Act. A brief outline of the CSR policy of the Company and the initiatives undertaken by the Company on CSR activities during the year. The Company is not required to constitute Corporate Social Responsibility Committee.

During the year the Board of Directors of the Company has adopted Corporate Social Responsibility policy (CSR Policy) as per the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013. This Policy is available on the Companys website at https:// www.rrillimited.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/08/Policy-on-Corporate-Social-Responsibility.pdf During the year, the Company has spent Rs.8 Lakhs towards CSR activities. The details pertaining to CSR and brief outline of the CSR policy adopted by the Board in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 is set out in "Annexure IX".

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATOR OR COURTS:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

ENHANCING SHAREHOLDERS VALUE:

Your Company believes that its Members are its most important stakeholders. Accordingly, your Companys operations are committed to the pursuit of achieving high levels of operating performance and cost competitiveness, consolidating and building for growth, enhancing the productive asset and resource base and nurturing overall corporate reputation. Your Company is also committed to creating value for its other stakeholders by ensuring that its corporate actions positively impact the socioeconomic and environmental dimensions and contribute to sustainable growth and development.

IBC CODE & ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

There is no proceeding pending against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 (IBC Code). There has not been any instance of one time settlement of the company with any bank or financial institution.

RISK MANAGEMENT:

The Board of Directors is overall responsible for identifying, evaluating, mitigating and managing all significant kinds of risks faced by the Company. The Board establishes the guiding principles by which key risks are managed in the Company. The Board itself monitors and reviews the risks which have potential bearing on the performance of the Company and in the opinion of the Board there is no risk faced by the Company which threatens its existence.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in this Directors Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include changes in Government regulations, Tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries in which the Company conducts business and other ancillary factor.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors place on record their sincere gratitude for the assistance, guidance and co- operation the Company has received from all stakeholders. The Board further places on record its appreciation for the dedicated services rendered by the employees of the Company.