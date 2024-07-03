RRIL Ltd Summary

RRIL Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Associated Textile Rubber Products Private Limited in 1991 and later on was converted into Limited Company in 1994. The name of the Company got changed from Associated Textile Rubber Products Limited to S R K Industries Limited in 2011 and was further changed from S R K Industries Limited to RRIL Ltd on January 15, 2020.The Company is engaged in two-business horizon namely Textile Business and Real Estate Redevelopment activities of housing projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat. It has one subsidiary company, and currently manufacturing of textile products at Umbergaon in Gujarat and Palghar in Maharashtra. In 2012-13, Transcend Commerce Limited was merged into the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement, the Company made an allotment of 3,88,50,050 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Transcend Commerce Limited in a ratio of 222 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the Company for every 100 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of Transcend Commerce Limited.During the financial year 2021-22, KRKumar Industries Limited was merged with the Company and Raj Rajendra Industries Limited becomes wholly owned subsidiary of the Company on 25.03.2022.