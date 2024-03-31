Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements of RTCL LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph above, the aforesaid Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, (a) in the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, (b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss and Comprehensive Income, of the Profit and including other Comprehensive Income for the year ended on that date, (c) in the case of Cash Flow Statement of cash flows for the year ended on that date and (d) in the case of Statement of Change in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Qualified Opinion

1) As per Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" the investment in equity shares (other than subsidiary, associates and joint ventures) are recognized at fair value through Profit and Loss Account or Fair Value through Other Comprehensive Income, However, the company has recognized the Non-current Investments in equity shares (other than subsidiary, associates and joint ventures) at Cost amounting Rs.1201.8 Lakhs as appearing in the Standalone Ind As Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023 which constitutes a departure from the AS-109 "Financial Instruments".

Therefore, financial impact on account of the difference between the fair value and the cost of Non-Current investment in the "Non-Current Investment", "Other Equity" and "Other Comprehensive Income" and "Deferred Tax" are not ascertainable. This matter was also reported in the previous year.

In view of the above our report is modified to the extent of differential amount between Cost value and Fair Value which cannot be quantified in the absence of relevant information and data.

2) We Refer Note No. 11 under other notes in Notes to Accounts annexed with the financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024 wherein the total outstanding debtors for the year ended March 31, 2024 amounting to Rs.40.92 lakhs include Rs.38.54 lakhs which are due for more than six months and no provision has been made for the same in the Books of Accounts.

In view of the above our report is modified to the extent of Rs. 38.54 lakhs.

3) In accordance with the IND AS 10 "Events after the reporting period" the following matter needs to be reported as it is a significant event occurring after the reporting period-In the case of M/s Superior Fabrics PvtItd v/s M/s RTCL Ltd the arbitrator had passed the Award(order) vide dated January 15, 2024 that claimant (i.e M/s Superior Fabrics Pvt td) is entitled for a sum of Rs. 67,81, 180 and the company had filed the appeal for same in Honble Delhi High Court against the order of arbitrator and the said appeal in dismissed by the Honble Delhi High court on dated April 15, 2024 and the company has informed that they are in the process of filing an appeal in the Division Bench of the Honble Delhi High Court.

Further the company had incurred an amount of Rs. 345,20,795 in the project which shown as Inventory and also incurred an amount of Rs. 105,00,000 in the project for the Advances which is under dispute and we report that no provision for the same has been accounted in the Financial Statement.

In view of the above facts and circumstances our report is modified to the extent of Rs. 4,50,20,795.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the IndAs Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIsCode of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Auditors Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Emphasis of Matter

a) Balance of Debtors, Creditors, Advances & Loans as on March 31, 2024 are subject to confirmation and reconciliation consequential effect (if any) on the financial statement remains unascertained.

b) The inventory has been physically verified by the management and it being a technical matter we are unable to comment upon the quantity, pricing and method being used for valuation of the Inventory and have relied upon the value and quantity certified by the management.

c) We are unable to comment if the Property, Plant & Equipment has been physically verified by the management in the said period. Accordingly, we are unable to comment upon the existence and method being used for valuation of the fixed assets since no physical verification report produced to us and nor the method of verification was produced.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above emphasis.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexure to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone IndAS Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-"A" a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit except as reported. b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Change in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone IndAS Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 as amended, except IndAs 109 referred above in our qualified opinion. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act. f ) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Group and operating of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure "B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has no pending litigations, which may have impact on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statement as of March 31,2024; except as reported.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivatives contracts and

iii. There were no amounts which are required to be transferred to Investors Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the account, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.(Refer Note 36(b)(i) to the Standalone financial statements);

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the account, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;(Refer Note 36(b)(j) to the Standalone financial statements);

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided in (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Since the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, the question of commenting on whether dividend declared or paid is in accordance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 does not arise.

vi. The accompanying standalone financial statement and based on our explanation which include test check, the company in respect of financial year commencing on April 01, 2023 has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated through out the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software.

For Aggarwal & Rampal Chartered Accountants FR No. 003072N Sd/- Praveen Kumar Rampal (Partner) Membership No: 082226 UDIN:24082226BKEDQG8507 Place: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of RTCL LIMITED on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, issued in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") of RTCL LIMITED ("the Company"):

(i) (a) A. In the absence of information and explanations we are unable to comment if the company has maintained proper recordsshowing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE") and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets and Investment Property.

B. The company is not having any intangible assets; hence this clause is not applicable.

(b) In the absence of information and explanations we are unable to comment if the management of the Company has verified PPE, Right-ofuse Assets and Investment Property according to a phased program designed to cover all items over a period of three years.

(c) In the absence of information and explanations we are unable to comment and report that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee), disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of records examined by us, the Company has neither revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use Assets) nor its Intangible Assets during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibitions) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(ii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified during the year by the management. Since it being a technical matter we are unable to comment upon the quantity, pricing and method being used for valuation of the inventory and have relied upon the value and quantity certified by the management.

(b) Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institution on the basis of security of current assets during the financial.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and records by us, (a) The Company has made investments and provided guarantees and granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans as specified below:

(A) To Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates:

Nature Aggregate amount during the year (In Rupees) Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (In Rupees) Investments In Equity (Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates) - 164.46 Guarantees and Granted Unsecured Loans - - Loans & Advances - -

(B) To other than Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates:

Nature Aggregate amount during the year (In Rupees) Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 (In Rupees) Investments In Equity (Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, Associates) - 1,201.80 Guarantees and Granted Unsecured Loans - 2,347.00 Loans& Advances 96.33 1,407.79

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans or advances in the nature of loans, as referred to a (B) above, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, we have not been provided the agreement or repayment schedule so we are unable to comment.

(d) Loans or advances in the nature of loans given in earlier years by the Company to its subsidiary were not overdue as no any subsidiary of the company, hence this clause is not applicable.

(e) No loans or advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company that have fallen due during the year, have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdueof existing loans given to the same parties.

(f ) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Details of the said loan or advances is as follows; i. Aggregate amount of loan granted to Promoters

Aggregate amount during the year % to the total loans granted Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2024 - - - ii. Aggregate amount of loan granted to Promoters (Amount in Lakhs) Aggregate amount during the year % to the total loans granted Balance outstanding as on 31.03.2023 92.04 94.93% 1336.41

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has neither given any loan nor made any investment during the year, therefore provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act regarding thereto are not applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits during the year and does not have any unclaimed deposits. Therefore, the provisions of the clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) As informed to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the books and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with generally accepted auditing practices in India and also based on management representations, undisputed statutory dues in respect of Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year by the Company.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no material dues of Duty of Customs, Excise Cess, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Value Added Tax, GST and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute as on 31.03.2024.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not have any transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender; hence this clause is not applicable;

(b) The company has not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender, hence this clause is not applicable;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the term loans taken during the year have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained.;

(d) The company has not raised any short term fund; hence this clause is not applicable;

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures; hence this clause is not applicable;

(f ) The company has not raised company has raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies; hence the clause is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments); hence this clause is not applicable;

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year; hence this clause is not applicable.

(xi) (a) On the basis of books and records of the Company examined by us and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no material fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year in the course of our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaint during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The Company has disclosed all transactions with the related parties in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and all the details in the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

( xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the books and records examined by us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(b) The Company is not has conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities; hence this clause is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India; hence this clause is not applicable.

(d) The Company does not have any CIC.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately.

(xviii) During the year Kumar Piyush & Co. had resign from the post of Statutory Auditor and appointment of M/s Aggarwal & Rampal, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors to fill the casual vacancy caused by the resignation of M/s Kumar Piyush & Co. Chartered Accountants vide EGM dated January 04, 2024.

(xix) On the basis of ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and more particularly, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

( xx) The company has not spend money under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Act, therefore provision of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company;

(xxi) There are no any qualifications or adverse remarks given by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports, hence this clause is no applicable to the company.

For Aggarwal & Rampal Chartered Accountants FR No. 003072N Sd/- Praveen Kumar Rampal (Partner) Membership No: 082226 UDIN:24082226BKEDQG8507 Place: New Delhi Date: May 30, 2024

Annexure to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub section 3 of Section 143, of The Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of RTCL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Respective Board of Director of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that ttransactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal financial controls system over financial reporting however it needs to be further strengthened to commensurate with the size of the company and nature of the business based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.