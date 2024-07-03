SectorRealty
Open₹23.2
Prev. Close₹23.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.86
Day's High₹24
Day's Low₹22.62
52 Week's High₹29.6
52 Week's Low₹15.5
Book Value₹25.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.25
P/E13.76
EPS1.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12
12
12
12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.72
16.93
16.51
16.44
Net Worth
30.72
28.93
28.51
28.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
6.19
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-50.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
-5.69
As % of sales
0
0
0
92
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.19
-0.32
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.18
9.15
0.16
0.55
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.24
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.51
-2.07
0.47
-0.17
Working capital
1.58
-0.92
2.14
0.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-50.69
Op profit growth
5.45
-38.81
122.69
-272.31
EBIT growth
-76.02
1,069.21
-41.83
-14.14
Net profit growth
-76.07
1,095.72
30.78
-32.99
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.86
0.1
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.86
0.1
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.56
1.65
1.22
2.88
10.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ajay Kumar Jain
Chairman & Independent Directo
Manoj Kumar Pandey
Independent Director
Sunil Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sneha Pandey
Non Executive Director
Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
RTCL Ltd. (Formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd.) was incorporated as a Limited Company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The Company is in the business of Real Estate Development.The company came out with a public issue of 38,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 388 lac, to part-finance the setting up of the plant; to meet the deferred revenue expenses envisaged on advertisement and publicity for marketing the product and to meet the working capital margin money requirements.The Company started commercial production and selling under the Brand name as CURRENT namely 69 mm Filtered Cigarettes and 59 mm Non Filtered Cigarettes in 1996.During the year 1997-98, the Company made a investment in 356000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of Raghunath Securities and Credit Limited, resulting it in becoming a subsidiary of the Company as the Company holds 72.20% of the subsidiary Companys Share Capital.During year 2002-03, the Company started the chain of convenience stores in the name and style of Sir Good Morning, in the City of Kanpur.At present, the Real Estate Industry in India is flourishing and has earmarked a significant position for itself in todays Scenario. The Company is in continuous process of making a vivacious presence for itself in real estate Industry. The Trading and Agency business has remains an indispensable segment fostering the growth of each and every Indus
Read More
The RTCL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RTCL Ltd is ₹27.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of RTCL Ltd is 13.76 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RTCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RTCL Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹29.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
RTCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.74%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 32.90%, 6 Month at 28.02%, 3 Month at 14.29% and 1 Month at 25.37%.
