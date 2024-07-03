Summary

RTCL Ltd. (Formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd.) was incorporated as a Limited Company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The Company is in the business of Real Estate Development.The company came out with a public issue of 38,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 388 lac, to part-finance the setting up of the plant; to meet the deferred revenue expenses envisaged on advertisement and publicity for marketing the product and to meet the working capital margin money requirements.The Company started commercial production and selling under the Brand name as CURRENT namely 69 mm Filtered Cigarettes and 59 mm Non Filtered Cigarettes in 1996.During the year 1997-98, the Company made a investment in 356000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of Raghunath Securities and Credit Limited, resulting it in becoming a subsidiary of the Company as the Company holds 72.20% of the subsidiary Companys Share Capital.During year 2002-03, the Company started the chain of convenience stores in the name and style of Sir Good Morning, in the City of Kanpur.At present, the Real Estate Industry in India is flourishing and has earmarked a significant position for itself in todays Scenario. The Company is in continuous process of making a vivacious presence for itself in real estate Industry. The Trading and Agency business has remains an indispensable segment fostering the growth of each and every Indus

