iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RTCL Ltd Share Price

22.71
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open23.2
  • Day's High24
  • 52 Wk High29.6
  • Prev. Close23.67
  • Day's Low22.62
  • 52 Wk Low 15.5
  • Turnover (lac)0.86
  • P/E13.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value25.88
  • EPS1.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.25
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RTCL Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

23.2

Prev. Close

23.67

Turnover(Lac.)

0.86

Day's High

24

Day's Low

22.62

52 Week's High

29.6

52 Week's Low

15.5

Book Value

25.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.25

P/E

13.76

EPS

1.72

Divi. Yield

0

RTCL Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

12 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

RTCL Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

RTCL Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:48 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.44%

Non-Promoter- 44.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RTCL Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12

12

12

12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.72

16.93

16.51

16.44

Net Worth

30.72

28.93

28.51

28.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

6.19

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-50.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

-5.69

As % of sales

0

0

0

92

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.19

-0.32

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.18

9.15

0.16

0.55

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.24

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.51

-2.07

0.47

-0.17

Working capital

1.58

-0.92

2.14

0.57

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-50.69

Op profit growth

5.45

-38.81

122.69

-272.31

EBIT growth

-76.02

1,069.21

-41.83

-14.14

Net profit growth

-76.07

1,095.72

30.78

-32.99

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.86

0.1

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.86

0.1

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.56

1.65

1.22

2.88

10.21

View Annually Results

RTCL Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RTCL Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ajay Kumar Jain

Chairman & Independent Directo

Manoj Kumar Pandey

Independent Director

Sunil Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sneha Pandey

Non Executive Director

Aakanksha Yuvraj Dalmia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RTCL Ltd

Summary

RTCL Ltd. (Formerly known as Raghunath Tobacco Company Ltd.) was incorporated as a Limited Company in Mar.94. The Company was promoted by Om Prakash Agarwal, Jai Prakash Agarwal and Sri Prakash Agarwal. The Company is in the business of Real Estate Development.The company came out with a public issue of 38,80,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 388 lac, to part-finance the setting up of the plant; to meet the deferred revenue expenses envisaged on advertisement and publicity for marketing the product and to meet the working capital margin money requirements.The Company started commercial production and selling under the Brand name as CURRENT namely 69 mm Filtered Cigarettes and 59 mm Non Filtered Cigarettes in 1996.During the year 1997-98, the Company made a investment in 356000 Equity Shares of Rs.10 each of Raghunath Securities and Credit Limited, resulting it in becoming a subsidiary of the Company as the Company holds 72.20% of the subsidiary Companys Share Capital.During year 2002-03, the Company started the chain of convenience stores in the name and style of Sir Good Morning, in the City of Kanpur.At present, the Real Estate Industry in India is flourishing and has earmarked a significant position for itself in todays Scenario. The Company is in continuous process of making a vivacious presence for itself in real estate Industry. The Trading and Agency business has remains an indispensable segment fostering the growth of each and every Indus
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RTCL Ltd share price today?

The RTCL Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹22.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of RTCL Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RTCL Ltd is ₹27.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RTCL Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RTCL Ltd is 13.76 and 0.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RTCL Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RTCL Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RTCL Ltd is ₹15.5 and ₹29.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RTCL Ltd?

RTCL Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.74%, 3 Years at 31.88%, 1 Year at 32.90%, 6 Month at 28.02%, 3 Month at 14.29% and 1 Month at 25.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RTCL Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RTCL Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR RTCL Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.