RTCL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

23.5
(-2.12%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.18

1

0.86

1.63

9.47

Total Income

1.18

1

0.86

1.63

9.47

Total Expenditure

0.92

0.29

0.28

0.3

0.29

PBIDT

0.26

0.71

0.58

1.34

9.18

Interest

0.12

0.1

0.11

0

0.41

PBDT

0.15

0.61

0.47

1.33

8.77

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.1

0.11

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

0.13

0.21

0.39

1.81

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

0

-0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.15

0.39

0.16

0.85

6.86

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.25

0.46

0.2

1.15

7.8

Extra-ordinary Items

0.16

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.09

0.46

0.2

1.15

7.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

0.38

0.17

0.96

6.5

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12

12

12

12

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

53,46,636

54,30,812

54,30,812

55,51,137

Public Shareholding (%)

0

44.55

45.25

45.25

46.25

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

66,54,534

65,70,358

65,70,358

64,50,033

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

100

100

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

55.45

54.75

54.75

53.75

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

