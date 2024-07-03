RTCL Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.18
1
0.86
1.63
9.47
Total Income
1.18
1
0.86
1.63
9.47
Total Expenditure
0.92
0.29
0.28
0.3
0.29
PBIDT
0.26
0.71
0.58
1.34
9.18
Interest
0.12
0.1
0.11
0
0.41
PBDT
0.15
0.61
0.47
1.33
8.77
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.11
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
0.13
0.21
0.39
1.81
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
0
-0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.15
0.39
0.16
0.85
6.86
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.25
0.46
0.2
1.15
7.8
Extra-ordinary Items
0.16
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.09
0.46
0.2
1.15
7.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
0.38
0.17
0.96
6.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
53,46,636
54,30,812
54,30,812
55,51,137
Public Shareholding (%)
0
44.55
45.25
45.25
46.25
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
66,54,534
65,70,358
65,70,358
64,50,033
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
100
100
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
55.45
54.75
54.75
53.75
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
0
