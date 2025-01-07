iifl-logo-icon 1
RTCL Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.01
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

6.19

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-50.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

-5.69

As % of sales

0

0

0

92

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.19

-0.32

-0.29

As % of sales

0

0

0

4.8

Other costs

-0.26

-0.19

-0.31

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

7.81

Operating profit

-0.41

-0.38

-0.63

-0.28

OPM

0

0

0

-4.62

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.24

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.12

-0.51

-0.66

-0.86

Other income

2.86

10.2

1.7

1.97

Profit before tax

2.18

9.15

0.16

0.55

Taxes

-0.51

-2.07

0.47

-0.17

Tax rate

-23.52

-22.68

284.63

-30.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.67

7.08

0.64

0.38

Exceptional items

0.01

0

-0.05

0.07

Net profit

1.69

7.08

0.59

0.45

yoy growth (%)

-76.07

1,095.72

30.78

-32.99

NPM

0

0

0

7.31

