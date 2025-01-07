Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
6.19
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-50.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
-5.69
As % of sales
0
0
0
92
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.19
-0.32
-0.29
As % of sales
0
0
0
4.8
Other costs
-0.26
-0.19
-0.31
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
7.81
Operating profit
-0.41
-0.38
-0.63
-0.28
OPM
0
0
0
-4.62
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.24
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.12
-0.51
-0.66
-0.86
Other income
2.86
10.2
1.7
1.97
Profit before tax
2.18
9.15
0.16
0.55
Taxes
-0.51
-2.07
0.47
-0.17
Tax rate
-23.52
-22.68
284.63
-30.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.67
7.08
0.64
0.38
Exceptional items
0.01
0
-0.05
0.07
Net profit
1.69
7.08
0.59
0.45
yoy growth (%)
-76.07
1,095.72
30.78
-32.99
NPM
0
0
0
7.31
