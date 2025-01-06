RTCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.18
9.15
0.16
0.55
Depreciation
-0.13
-0.14
-0.24
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.51
-2.07
0.47
-0.17
Working capital
1.58
-0.92
2.14
0.57
Other operating items
Operating
3.12
6.01
2.54
0.68
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.5
-0.22
-3.4
Free cash flow
3.11
5.51
2.32
-2.71
Equity raised
29.48
15.42
14.35
13.45
Investing
1.48
0
-0.08
-0.4
Financing
3.48
-1.81
2.11
2.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.55
19.13
18.71
12.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.