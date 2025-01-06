iifl-logo-icon 1
RTCL Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.74
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

RTCL FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.18

9.15

0.16

0.55

Depreciation

-0.13

-0.14

-0.24

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.51

-2.07

0.47

-0.17

Working capital

1.58

-0.92

2.14

0.57

Other operating items

Operating

3.12

6.01

2.54

0.68

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.5

-0.22

-3.4

Free cash flow

3.11

5.51

2.32

-2.71

Equity raised

29.48

15.42

14.35

13.45

Investing

1.48

0

-0.08

-0.4

Financing

3.48

-1.81

2.11

2.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.55

19.13

18.71

12.35

