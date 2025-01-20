iifl-logo-icon 1
RTCL Ltd Key Ratios

22.45
(-3.44%)
Jan 20, 2025|12:20:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-50.69

Op profit growth

5.45

-38.81

122.69

-272.31

EBIT growth

-76.02

1,069.21

-41.83

-14.14

Net profit growth

-72.39

1,267.27

30.78

-32.99

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

-4.62

EBIT margin

0

0

0

22.98

Net profit margin

0

0

0

7.31

RoCE

5.73

25.98

2.68

4.58

RoNW

1.46

6.16

0.62

0.48

RoA

1.38

5.44

0.47

0.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.41

5.9

0.49

0.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.75

6.62

0.29

0.15

Book value per share

32.77

30.91

23.8

15.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

3.15

0.4

9.53

12.1

P/CEPS

2.54

0.36

15.94

29.19

P/B

0.13

0.07

0.19

0.28

EV/EBIDTA

2.87

0.45

11.33

6.75

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-23.52

-22.68

284.63

-30.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

62.2

Inventory days

0

0

0

427.2

Creditor days

-519.22

-921.95

-1,113.89

-162.59

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.94

-18.79

-1.25

-1.63

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.04

0.22

0.3

Net debt / op. profit

-4.18

-4.07

-10.21

-20.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

-92

Employee costs

0

0

0

-4.8

Other costs

0

0

0

-7.81

