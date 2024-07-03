iifl-logo-icon 1
RTCL Ltd Quarterly Results

24.01
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

3.86

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

3.86

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.45

0.38

0.4

0.66

Total Income

0.4

0.45

4.24

0.4

0.66

Total Expenditure

0.11

0.13

1.46

0.71

0.09

PBIDT

0.29

0.32

2.77

-0.31

0.57

Interest

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.04

PBDT

0.24

0.28

2.73

-0.35

0.53

Depreciation

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.06

0.76

-0.09

0.3

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.01

-0.03

0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

0.16

0.18

1.94

-0.27

0.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.2

0.22

1.86

0.1

0.18

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.05

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.2

0.22

1.86

0.15

0.18

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

0.18

1.55

0.08

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12

12

12

12

12

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

53,46,636

53,46,636

53,46,636

53,46,636

Public Shareholding (%)

0

44.55

44.55

44.55

44.55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

66,54,534

66,54,534

66,54,534

66,54,534

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

10

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

55.45

55.45

0

55.45

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

71.76

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

70.72

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

50.25

0

0

