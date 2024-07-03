RTCL Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
3.86
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
3.86
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.45
0.38
0.4
0.66
Total Income
0.4
0.45
4.24
0.4
0.66
Total Expenditure
0.11
0.13
1.46
0.71
0.09
PBIDT
0.29
0.32
2.77
-0.31
0.57
Interest
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
PBDT
0.24
0.28
2.73
-0.35
0.53
Depreciation
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.06
0.76
-0.09
0.3
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.01
-0.03
0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
0.16
0.18
1.94
-0.27
0.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.2
0.22
1.86
0.1
0.18
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.05
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.2
0.22
1.86
0.15
0.18
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
0.18
1.55
0.08
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12
12
12
12
12
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
53,46,636
53,46,636
53,46,636
53,46,636
Public Shareholding (%)
0
44.55
44.55
44.55
44.55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
66,54,534
66,54,534
66,54,534
66,54,534
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
10
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
55.45
55.45
0
55.45
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
71.76
0
0
PBDTM(%)
0
0
70.72
0
0
PATM(%)
0
0
50.25
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.