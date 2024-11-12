Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of RTCL Limited for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of RTCL Limited held on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of meeting of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 31st august, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the appointment of statutory auditor.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12.08.2024 for approving of Un-audited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of RTCL Limited for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 for adoption of Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024