|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of RTCL Limited for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of RTCL Limited held on 12.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Outcome of meeting of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 31st august, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the appointment of statutory auditor.
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 12.08.2024 for approving of Un-audited standalone & Consolidated financial results for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting of RTCL Limited for the quarter ended as on 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.05.2024 outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 for adoption of Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|RAGHUNATH TOBACCO CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting-Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended on 31st December 2023. Notice is hereby given that a meeting of Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 08th February 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at its Corporate Office. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors for approving Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 Statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.