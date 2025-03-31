To The Members of Rubicon Research Limited (Formerly known as Rubicon

Research Private Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Rubicon

Research Limited (the "Parent") and its subsidiaries, (the Parent and its subsidiaries

together referred to as "the Group"), which comprise the Consolidated Balance Sheet

as at 31 March 2025, and the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss including

Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and the

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and

notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies

and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according-to the explanations

given to us, and based on the consideration of reports of the other auditors on separate

financial statements of the subsidiaries referred to in the Other Matter section below,

the aforesaid consolidated financial statements give the information required by the

Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair

view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133

of the Act (Ind AS), and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the

consolidated state of affairs of the Group as at 31 March 2025, and their consolidated

profit, their consolidated total comprehensive income, their consolidated cash flows and

their consolidated changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with the

Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our

responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors

Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our

report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued

by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical

requirements that are relevant to our audit of the consolidated financial statements

under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled

our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs

Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us and the audit

evidence obtained by the other auditors in terms of their reports referred to in the

Other Matter section below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit

opinion on the consolidated financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

• The Parents Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other

information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not

include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and

our auditors report thereon

• Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other

information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our

responsibility is to read the other information, compare with the financial statements

of the subsidiaries audited by the other auditors, to the extent it relates to these

entities and, in doing so, place reliance on the work of the other auditors and

consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the

consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our

audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. Other information so far as it

relates to the subsidiaries, is traced from their financial statements audited by the

other auditors.

• If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material

misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have

nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Consolidated

Financial Statements

The Parents Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of

the Act with respect to the preparation of these consolidated financial statements that

give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position, consolidated financial

performance including other comprehensive income, consolidated cash flows and

consolidated changes in equity of the Group in accordance with the accounting principles

generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. The

respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for

maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the

Act for safeguarding the assets of the Group and for preventing and detecting frauds and

other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies;

making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,

implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were

operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting

records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that

give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud

or error, which have been used for the purpose of preparation of the consolidated

financial statements by the Directors of the Parent, as aforesaid.

In preparing the consolidated financial statements, the respective Management and

Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are responsible for assessing

the ability of the respective entities to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as

applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of

accounting unless the respective Board of Directors either intend to liquidate their

respective entities or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The respective Board of Directors of the companies included in the Group are also

responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of the Group.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated

financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to

fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable

assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in

accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or

in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions

of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and

maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial

statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures

responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate

to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement

resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve

collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of

internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to

design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section

143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether

the Parent has adequate internal financial controls with reference to consolidated

financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of

accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of

accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material

uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on

the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a

material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report

to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such

disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the

audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future

events or conditions may cause the Group to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial

statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial

statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that

achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the

entities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial

statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the

audit of the financial statements of such entities included in the consolidated financial

statements of which we are the independent auditors. For the entities included in the

consolidated financial statements, which have been audited by the other auditors,

such other auditors remain responsible for the direction, supervision and

performance of the audits carried out by them. We remain solely responsible for our

audit opinion.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the consolidated financial statements

that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a

reasonably knowledgeable user of the consolidated financial statements may be

influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the

scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate

the effect of any identified misstatements in the consolidated financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Parent and such other

entities included in the consolidated financial statements of which we are the

independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of

the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal

financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied

with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with

them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our

independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements of ten subsidiaries whose financial statements

reflect total assets of Rs. 29,454.75 lakhs as at 31 March 2025, total revenues of Rs.

9,632.12 lakhs and net cash inflows amounting to Rs. 517.52 lakhs for the year ended

on that date, as considered in the consolidated financial statements. These financial

statements have been audited by other auditors whose reports have been furnished to

us by the Management and our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, in so

far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of these subsidiaries,

and our report in terms of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act, in so far as it relates

to the aforesaid subsidiaries is based solely on the reports of the other auditors.

Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements above and our report on Other

Legal and Regulatory Requirements below, is not modified in respect of the above matter

with respect to our reliance on the work done and the reports of the other auditors.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit and on the

consideration of the reports of the other auditors on the separate financial

statements of the subsidiaries referred to in the Other Matter section above we

report, to the extent applicable that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the

best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of

the aforesaid consolidated financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to

preparation of the aforesaid consolidated financial statements have been kept by

the Group so far as it appears from our examination of those books and the

reports of the other auditors.

c) The Consolidated Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

including Other Comprehensive Income, the Consolidated Statement of Cash

Flows and the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account maintained for the

purpose of preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid consolidated financial statements comply with the

Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors of the

Parent taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company and the reports

of the statutory auditors of its subsidiary companies incorporated in India, none

of the directors of the Group companies incorporated in India is disqualified as

on 31 March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2)

of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to

consolidated financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such

controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A" which is based on the

auditors reports of the Parent and subsidiary companies incorporated in India.

Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating

effectiveness of internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial

statements of those companies.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us and based on the auditors reports of subsidiary

companies incorporated in India, the remuneration paid by the Parent to their

directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of

the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in

accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as

amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the

explanations given to us:

i) The consolidated financial statements disclose the impact of pending

litigations on the consolidated financial position of the Group (Refer note 30

to the consolidated financial statement).

ii) The Group did not have any material foreseeable losses on long-term

contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor

Education and Protection Fund by the Parent and its subsidiary companies

incorporated in India.

iv) (a) The respective Managements of the Parent and its subsidiaries, which

are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have

been audited under the Act have represented to us and to the other

auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of their

knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 49 to the consolidated

financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or

invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other

sources or kind of funds) by the Parent or any of such subsidiaries to or

in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing

or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or

invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

by or on behalf of the Parent or any of such subsidiaries ("Ultimate

Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf

of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The respective Managements of the Parent and its subsidiaries, which

are companies incorporated in India, whose financial statements have

been audited under the Act, have represented to us and to the other

auditors of such subsidiaries respectively that, to the best of their

knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 49 to the consolidated

financial statements, no funds have been received by the Parent or any

of such subsidiaries from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign

entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded

in writing or otherwise, that the Parent or any of such subsidiaries shall,

directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities

identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or

the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered

reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances performed by us and

that performed by the auditors of the subsidiaries, which are companies

incorporated in India, whose financial statements have been audited

under the Act, nothing has come to our or other auditors notice that

has caused us or the other auditors to believe that the representations

under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and

(b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the

Parent during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as

applicable.

As stated in note 52 to the consolidated financial statements, the Board of

Directors of the Parent have proposed final dividend for the year which is

subject to the approval of the members of the parent at the ensuing Annual

General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123

of the Act, as applicable.

vi) Based on our examination which included test checks and based on the other

auditors reports of its two subsidiary companies incorporated in India whose

financial statements have been audited under the Act, the Parent Company

and its subsidiary companies incorporated in India have used accounting

software systems for maintaining their respective books of account for the

year ended 31 March 2025.

In respect of the Parent Company, the accounting software system has a

feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the audit trail facility has

ft

operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the

software. Further, during the course of audit, we did not come across any

instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of

accounting software for which the audit trail feature was operating.

Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the Parent as per the

statutory requirements for record retention.

In respect of the two subsidiary companies, based on the other auditors

reports, the accounting software system used by the subsidiaries for

maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 March 2025 did not

have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Further, since audit

trail feature was not enabled for these two subsidiary during the previous

period ended 31 March 2024, the reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail for

the aforesaid subsidiaries as per the statutory requirements for record

retention is not applicable.

2. With respect to the matters specified in clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 and paragraph 4

of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("CARO"/ "the Order") issued by the

Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, according to the

information and explanations given to us, and based on the CARO reports issued by

us and the auditors of respective companies included in the consolidated financial

statements to which reporting under CARO is applicable, as provided to us by the

Management of the Parent Company, we report that there are no qualifications or

adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the CARO reports of the said

companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory

Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to consolidated

financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

In conjunction with our audit of the consolidated Ind AS financial statements of the

Company as at and for the year ended 31 March 2025, we have audited the internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of Rubicon Research

Limited (hereinafter referred to as the "Parent") and its subsidiary companies, which are

companies incorporated in India, as of that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial

Controls

The respective Companys management and Board of Directors of the Parent and its

subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in India, are responsible for

establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to consolidated

financial statements based on the internal control with reference to consolidated financial

statements criteria established by the respective Companies considering the essential

components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India (ICAI)". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance

of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the

orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective

companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds

and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely

preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls with

reference to consolidated financial statements of the Parent and its subsidiary

companies, which are companies incorporated in India, based on our audit. We

conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of

Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements. Those Standards

and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and

perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements was established and

maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of

the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and

their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to

consolidated financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements, assessing the risk

that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating

effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected

depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material

misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by

the other auditors of the subsidiary companies, which are companies incorporated in

India, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matter paragraph below, is

sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements of the Parent and

its subsidiary companies, which are companies Incorporated in India.

Meaning of Internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial

statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial statements

is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of

financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in

accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial

control with reference to consolidated financial statements includes those policies and

procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail,

accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the

company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary

to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted

accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being

made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the

company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely

detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that

could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to

consolidated financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to

consolidated financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper

management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may

occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial

controls with reference to consolidated financial statements to future periods are subject

to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to consolidated financial

statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the

degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to

us and based on the consideration of the reports of the other auditors referred to in the

Other Matter paragraph below, the Parent and its subsidiary companies, which are

companies incorporated in India, have, in all material respects, an adequate internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements and such internal

financial controls with reference to consolidated financial statements were operating

effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal financial control with reference to

consolidated financial statements criteria established by the respective companies

considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

Other Matter

Our aforesaid report under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act on the adequacy and operating

effectiveness of the internal financial controls with reference to consolidated financial

statements insofar as it relates to two subsidiary companies, which are companies

incorporated in India, is based solely on the corresponding reports of the auditors of

such companies incorporated in India.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

For DELOITTE HASKINS & SELLS LLP Chartered Accountants (Firms Registration No. 117366W/W-100018)

Manoj H. Dama Partner (Membership No. 107723) UDIN: 25107723BMKZJN5891

Thane, dated: 30 July 2025