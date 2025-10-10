iifl-logo

Rubicon Research Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Rubicon Research Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rubicon Research Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

No Record Found

Share Price

Rubicon Research Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.21

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.79

281.31

423.54

406.39

Net Worth

385

286.38

428.61

411.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

1,284.27

853.89

393.52

313.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,284.27

853.89

393.52

313.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.95

18.5

25.48

16.85

Rubicon Research Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

90.12

095,157.49-1780477.9750.48

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,583.1

054,635.12-2.5202.99195.37

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

112.65

52.8930,415.5114.080.591,655.478.62

National Securities Depository Ltd

1,182.05

73.5123,64182.630160.9675.42

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

347.6

30.2815,021.87137.480.7234.1354.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rubicon Research Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRATIBHA SUDHIR PILGAONKAR

Non Executive Director

SANDEEP ACHYUT NAIK

Non Executive Director

Shantanu Rastogi

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

PARAG SUGANCHAND SANCHETI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepashree Omkar Tanksale

Chairman & Independent Director

K G Ananthakrishnan

Non Executive Director

Varun Talukdar

Independent Director

Venkat Changavalli

Independent Director

MILIND ANIL PATIL

Registered Office

Medone House B-75 Road No.33,

Wagle Estate,

Maharashtra - 400604

Tel: 022 6141 4000

Website: http://www.rubicon.co.in

Email: investors@rubicon.co.in

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Rubicon Research Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rubicon Research Ltd share price today?

The Rubicon Research Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Rubicon Research Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rubicon Research Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 13 Oct ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rubicon Research Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rubicon Research Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 13 Oct ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rubicon Research Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rubicon Research Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rubicon Research Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 13 Oct ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rubicon Research Ltd?

Rubicon Research Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rubicon Research Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rubicon Research Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

