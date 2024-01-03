Rubicon Research Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.21
5.07
5.07
5.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.79
281.31
423.54
406.39
Net Worth
385
286.38
428.61
411.46
Minority Interest
Debt
424.52
319.67
169.2
92.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
1.45
3.91
8.19
Total Liabilities
809.52
607.5
601.72
512.58
Fixed Assets
316.91
223.88
183.26
181.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
18.62
32.32
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
0
0
0
Networking Capital
433.24
324.65
356.35
220.25
Inventories
300.49
167.21
57.55
56.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
301.47
224.98
233.63
153.83
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
131.25
74.67
141.78
66.86
Sundry Creditors
-183.62
-102.86
-58.37
-32.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-116.35
-39.35
-18.24
-24.83
Cash
58.39
58.91
43.5
78.65
Total Assets
809.52
607.49
601.73
512.59
