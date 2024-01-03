iifl-logo

Rubicon Research Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.21

5.07

5.07

5.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.79

281.31

423.54

406.39

Net Worth

385

286.38

428.61

411.46

Minority Interest

Debt

424.52

319.67

169.2

92.93

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

1.45

3.91

8.19

Total Liabilities

809.52

607.5

601.72

512.58

Fixed Assets

316.91

223.88

183.26

181.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

18.62

32.32

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.93

0

0

0

Networking Capital

433.24

324.65

356.35

220.25

Inventories

300.49

167.21

57.55

56.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

301.47

224.98

233.63

153.83

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

131.25

74.67

141.78

66.86

Sundry Creditors

-183.62

-102.86

-58.37

-32.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-116.35

-39.35

-18.24

-24.83

Cash

58.39

58.91

43.5

78.65

Total Assets

809.52

607.49

601.73

512.59

