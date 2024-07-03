Rudra Ecovation Ltd Summary

Himachal Fibres Limited was incorporated on 20 February, 1980 at Delhi. The Company was promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). Presently, the Company manufactures cotton textile yarn such Synthetic yarn, Dyed yarn etc.The Company belongs to the then Birlas (Yash) Group. In 1984, the Company came out as a Public Company - 10,10,045 No. of Equity shares taken up by promoters, etc. including (HPMIDC). 25-11% Pref. shares allotted to promoters, etc. 16,19,955 No. of equity shares issued at par of which 89,955 No. of Equity shares reserved and allotted to HPMIDC. The balance 15,30,000 shares were offered to the public in Dec. 1984. In 1994, it was the first Spinning Mill in India to convert as 100% Export Oriented Unit from a Domestic Tariff Area unit. The Company was a pioneer in the development of speciality yarns and exports of value added items and is engaged in manufacturing of grey/dyed cotton/Synthetics yarns with different blends. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during the same year. During 1985-86, the company expanded by installing an additional 2976 spindles to the existing capacity. It also set up a dyeing plant and started producing dyed yarn. During 1990-91, a marginal expansion-cum-balancing scheme was introduced whereby autoconers and combers were imported. The companys exports witnessed a consistent growth. It converted itself into an EOU as it exported more than 75% of its production. It acquired the status of Export House from the Government of India in Jan.95.In view of the accumulated loss of the Company having exceeded its Net Worth as on 31st December, 2000, the Company was referred to the Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR).