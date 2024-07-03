SectorTextiles
Open₹71.7
Prev. Close₹69.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹421.24
Day's High₹73.5
Day's Low₹69
52 Week's High₹82.64
52 Week's Low₹33.52
Book Value₹7.68
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)739.93
P/E0
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.82
8.63
8.63
8.63
Preference Capital
9.21
9.21
9.21
9.21
Reserves
3.73
4.42
1.34
8.01
Net Worth
27.76
22.26
19.18
25.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.54
42.65
55.76
55.79
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
-23.49
-0.05
17.33
Raw materials
-5.17
-27.43
-35.69
-41.96
As % of sales
35.57
64.31
64.01
75.21
Employee costs
-4.95
-8.01
-7.09
-4.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.94
-2.36
-0.35
-2.03
Depreciation
-2.06
-2.03
-2.24
-2.22
Tax paid
0.91
0.06
-0.32
0.41
Working capital
-22.67
-3.92
1.06
-1.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.9
-23.49
-0.05
17.33
Op profit growth
-234.02
-81.73
31.46
-30.55
EBIT growth
-445.62
-77.31
110.36
-50.81
Net profit growth
118.96
238.5
-58.03
-1,054.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,459.55
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.59
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
156.2
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
487
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,007.55
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Gian Chand Thakur
Independent Director
Surjit Singh
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Akhil Malhotra
Independent Director
Bhim Sain Goyal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nancy Singla
Independent Director
Anil Singla
Independent Director
Kajal Rai
Executive Director & CEO
Vinod K Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rudra Ecovation Ltd
Summary
Himachal Fibres Limited was incorporated on 20 February, 1980 at Delhi. The Company was promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). Presently, the Company manufactures cotton textile yarn such Synthetic yarn, Dyed yarn etc.The Company belongs to the then Birlas (Yash) Group. In 1984, the Company came out as a Public Company - 10,10,045 No. of Equity shares taken up by promoters, etc. including (HPMIDC). 25-11% Pref. shares allotted to promoters, etc. 16,19,955 No. of equity shares issued at par of which 89,955 No. of Equity shares reserved and allotted to HPMIDC. The balance 15,30,000 shares were offered to the public in Dec. 1984. In 1994, it was the first Spinning Mill in India to convert as 100% Export Oriented Unit from a Domestic Tariff Area unit. The Company was a pioneer in the development of speciality yarns and exports of value added items and is engaged in manufacturing of grey/dyed cotton/Synthetics yarns with different blends. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during the same year. During 1985-86, the company expanded by installing an additional 2976 spindles to the existing capacity. It also set up a dyeing plant and started producing dyed yarn. During 1990-91, a marginal expansion-cum-balancing scheme was introduced whereby aut
Read More
The Rudra Ecovation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is ₹739.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is 0 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Ecovation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is ₹33.52 and ₹82.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rudra Ecovation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 130.15%, 3 Years at 114.01%, 1 Year at 110.22%, 6 Month at 4.51%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at 19.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.