Rudra Ecovation Ltd Share Price

70.5
(2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open71.7
  • Day's High73.5
  • 52 Wk High82.64
  • Prev. Close69.1
  • Day's Low69
  • 52 Wk Low 33.52
  • Turnover (lac)421.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value7.68
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)739.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rudra Ecovation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

71.7

Prev. Close

69.1

Turnover(Lac.)

421.24

Day's High

73.5

Day's Low

69

52 Week's High

82.64

52 Week's Low

33.52

Book Value

7.68

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

739.93

P/E

0

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Rudra Ecovation Ltd Corporate Action

18 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Rudra Ecovation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rudra Ecovation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:18 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.97%

Non-Promoter- 5.48%

Institutions: 5.47%

Non-Institutions: 80.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rudra Ecovation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.82

8.63

8.63

8.63

Preference Capital

9.21

9.21

9.21

9.21

Reserves

3.73

4.42

1.34

8.01

Net Worth

27.76

22.26

19.18

25.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.54

42.65

55.76

55.79

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

-23.49

-0.05

17.33

Raw materials

-5.17

-27.43

-35.69

-41.96

As % of sales

35.57

64.31

64.01

75.21

Employee costs

-4.95

-8.01

-7.09

-4.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.94

-2.36

-0.35

-2.03

Depreciation

-2.06

-2.03

-2.24

-2.22

Tax paid

0.91

0.06

-0.32

0.41

Working capital

-22.67

-3.92

1.06

-1.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.9

-23.49

-0.05

17.33

Op profit growth

-234.02

-81.73

31.46

-30.55

EBIT growth

-445.62

-77.31

110.36

-50.81

Net profit growth

118.96

238.5

-58.03

-1,054.88

No Record Found

Rudra Ecovation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,459.55

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

32.59

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

156.2

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

487

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,007.55

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rudra Ecovation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Gian Chand Thakur

Independent Director

Surjit Singh

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Akhil Malhotra

Independent Director

Bhim Sain Goyal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nancy Singla

Independent Director

Anil Singla

Independent Director

Kajal Rai

Executive Director & CEO

Vinod K Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rudra Ecovation Ltd

Summary

Himachal Fibres Limited was incorporated on 20 February, 1980 at Delhi. The Company was promoted by B K Garodia, a technocrat, in financial collaboration with Himachal Pradesh Mineral and Industrial Development Corporation (HPMIDC). Presently, the Company manufactures cotton textile yarn such Synthetic yarn, Dyed yarn etc.The Company belongs to the then Birlas (Yash) Group. In 1984, the Company came out as a Public Company - 10,10,045 No. of Equity shares taken up by promoters, etc. including (HPMIDC). 25-11% Pref. shares allotted to promoters, etc. 16,19,955 No. of equity shares issued at par of which 89,955 No. of Equity shares reserved and allotted to HPMIDC. The balance 15,30,000 shares were offered to the public in Dec. 1984. In 1994, it was the first Spinning Mill in India to convert as 100% Export Oriented Unit from a Domestic Tariff Area unit. The Company was a pioneer in the development of speciality yarns and exports of value added items and is engaged in manufacturing of grey/dyed cotton/Synthetics yarns with different blends. Production of cotton yarn was started from Jan.84. In 1985-86, the company achieved full capacity utilisation on 17,664 spindles. In addition, 1536 spindles were installed during the same year. During 1985-86, the company expanded by installing an additional 2976 spindles to the existing capacity. It also set up a dyeing plant and started producing dyed yarn. During 1990-91, a marginal expansion-cum-balancing scheme was introduced whereby aut
Company FAQs

What is the Rudra Ecovation Ltd share price today?

The Rudra Ecovation Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹70.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Ecovation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is ₹739.93 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rudra Ecovation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is 0 and 8.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rudra Ecovation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Ecovation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is ₹33.52 and ₹82.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rudra Ecovation Ltd?

Rudra Ecovation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 130.15%, 3 Years at 114.01%, 1 Year at 110.22%, 6 Month at 4.51%, 3 Month at 3.32% and 1 Month at 19.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rudra Ecovation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rudra Ecovation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 13.97 %
Institutions - 5.47 %
Public - 80.56 %

