Rudra Ecovation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-5.94
-2.36
-0.35
-2.03
Depreciation
-2.06
-2.03
-2.24
-2.22
Tax paid
0.91
0.06
-0.32
0.41
Working capital
-22.67
-3.92
1.06
-1.2
Other operating items
Operating
-29.77
-8.25
-1.86
-5.04
Capital expenditure
-1.55
1.09
0.56
0.4
Free cash flow
-31.32
-7.16
-1.3
-4.63
Equity raised
25.94
25.07
50.51
22.34
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
32.29
29.68
37.59
40.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.91
47.58
86.8
58.25
