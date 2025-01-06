iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Ecovation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

70.5
(2.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Rudra Ecovation FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-5.94

-2.36

-0.35

-2.03

Depreciation

-2.06

-2.03

-2.24

-2.22

Tax paid

0.91

0.06

-0.32

0.41

Working capital

-22.67

-3.92

1.06

-1.2

Other operating items

Operating

-29.77

-8.25

-1.86

-5.04

Capital expenditure

-1.55

1.09

0.56

0.4

Free cash flow

-31.32

-7.16

-1.3

-4.63

Equity raised

25.94

25.07

50.51

22.34

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

32.29

29.68

37.59

40.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.91

47.58

86.8

58.25

