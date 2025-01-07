Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.54
42.65
55.76
55.79
yoy growth (%)
-65.9
-23.49
-0.05
17.33
Raw materials
-5.17
-27.43
-35.69
-41.96
As % of sales
35.57
64.31
64.01
75.21
Employee costs
-4.95
-8.01
-7.09
-4.77
As % of sales
34.06
18.77
12.72
8.56
Other costs
-5.6
-6.32
-8.1
-5.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.54
14.82
14.53
9.59
Operating profit
-1.19
0.88
4.86
3.69
OPM
-8.18
2.08
8.72
6.62
Depreciation
-2.06
-2.03
-2.24
-2.22
Interest expense
-3.33
-3.12
-3.68
-3.62
Other income
0.64
1.9
0.71
0.1
Profit before tax
-5.94
-2.36
-0.35
-2.03
Taxes
0.91
0.06
-0.32
0.41
Tax rate
-15.3
-2.86
91
-20.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.03
-2.3
-0.67
-1.61
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.03
-2.3
-0.67
-1.61
yoy growth (%)
118.96
238.5
-58.03
-1,054.88
NPM
-34.64
-5.39
-1.21
-2.9
