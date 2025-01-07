iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Ecovation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

74.85
(6.17%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.54

42.65

55.76

55.79

yoy growth (%)

-65.9

-23.49

-0.05

17.33

Raw materials

-5.17

-27.43

-35.69

-41.96

As % of sales

35.57

64.31

64.01

75.21

Employee costs

-4.95

-8.01

-7.09

-4.77

As % of sales

34.06

18.77

12.72

8.56

Other costs

-5.6

-6.32

-8.1

-5.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.54

14.82

14.53

9.59

Operating profit

-1.19

0.88

4.86

3.69

OPM

-8.18

2.08

8.72

6.62

Depreciation

-2.06

-2.03

-2.24

-2.22

Interest expense

-3.33

-3.12

-3.68

-3.62

Other income

0.64

1.9

0.71

0.1

Profit before tax

-5.94

-2.36

-0.35

-2.03

Taxes

0.91

0.06

-0.32

0.41

Tax rate

-15.3

-2.86

91

-20.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.03

-2.3

-0.67

-1.61

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.03

-2.3

-0.67

-1.61

yoy growth (%)

118.96

238.5

-58.03

-1,054.88

NPM

-34.64

-5.39

-1.21

-2.9

