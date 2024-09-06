Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at its corporate office at 4th floor, Woodstock tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, Punjab- 141012 have interalia transacted the following business: Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015 we would like to inform you that the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing/ other Audio Visual Means. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/09/2024) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting of Rudra Ecovation Limited held on Monday, 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)