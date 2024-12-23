Board Meeting 10 Jan 2025 10 Jan 2025

The allotment of 13,35,000 (Thirteen Lakh Thirty Five Thousand Only) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 48/- (Rupees Forty Eight) each, including premium of Rs. 47/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price), Allotment of 1335000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1 each upon conversion of warrants at an issue price of Rs. 48/- each including premium of Rs. 47/- each

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Director of Rudra Ecovation Limited (Formerly Known as Himachal Fibres Limited) is scheduled to be held on Monday December 23 2024 inter-alia to consider the proposed Scheme of Amalgamation of Rudra Ecovation Limited with Shiva Texfabs Limited. Scheme of Amalgamation of Rudra Ecovation Limited (Formerly Known as Himachal Fibres Ltd) with Shiva Texfabs Limited (As per BSE Announcement dated on 23/12/2024)

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 4th Floor Wood Stock Tower B-35/958 Adarsh Nagar Ferozepur Road Opposite waves Mall Ludhiana Punjab India- 141012 inter alia to transact the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at its corporate office at 4th floor, Woodstock tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, Punjab- 141012 have interalia considered and approved the following: 1. CONSIDERED AND APPROVED UN-AUDITED STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

The allotment of 20,83,000 (Twenty Lakh Eighty Three Thousand Only) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 48/- (Rupees Forty Eight) each, including premium of Rs. 47/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price), to the below mentioned allottee, belonging to non-promoter category Read less..

We wish to inform you that, Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Pursuant to the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and with the approval of Board Directors in Board meeting of the Company held on October 07, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at 4th Floor, Woodstock Tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Opposite Waves Mall, Ludhiana-141012 the board of directors has considered and approved the followings:

we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Thursday, September 26, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved 1. The allotment of 20,55,000 (Twenty Lakh Fifty Five Thousand Only) Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 48/- (Rupees Forty Eight) each, including premium of Rs. 47/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price), to the below mentioned allottee, belonging to non-promoter category:

Please make reference to our correspondence dated November 08, 2023 regarding allotment of 1,50,00,000 (One Crore Fifty Lakh Only) warrants and Correspondence dated July 11, 2024 regarding allotment of 2,07,65,000 Convertible Warrants, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, September 10, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved Intimation of allotment/ conversion of warrants into Equity shares of the Company

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Monday the 02nd day of September 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 4th Floor Wood Stock Tower B-35/958 Adarsh Nagar Ferozepur Road Opposite waves Mall Ludhiana Punjab India- 141012 inter alia to transact the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Monday, September 02, 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at its corporate office at 4th floor, Woodstock tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, Punjab- 141012 have interalia transacted the following business: Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)

Please make reference to our correspondence dated July 11, 2024 regarding allotment of 2,07,65,000 Convertible Warrants, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, August 27, 2024, inter-alia has considered and approved the allotment of 47,05,000(Forty Seven Lakh and Five Thousand)Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each upon conversion of the warrants at an issue price of Rs. 48/- (Rupees Forty Eight) each, including premium of Rs. 47/- each (as determined in accordance with the pricing guidelines prescribed under Chapter V of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) (the Issue Price), to the below mentioned allottees, belonging to promoter and non-promoter category: Read less..

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday the 13th day of August 2024 at 01.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at 4th Floor Wood Stock Tower B-35/958 Adarsh Nagar Ferozepur Road Opposite waves Mall Ludhiana Punjab India- 141012 inter alia to transact the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30, Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at its corporate office at 4th floor, Woodstock tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, Punjab- 141012 have interalia considered and approved the following: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Monday, 22nd day of July, 2024 at 4:30 P.M. at 4th Floor, Woodstock Tower, B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Opposite Waves Mall, Ludhiana-141012, had considered and approved the followings

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 03:30 P.M. at 4th Floor Woodstock Tower B-35/958, Adarsh Nagar Ferozepur Road Opposite Waves Mall, Aggar Nagar, Ludhiana, Punjab-141012 India, has considered and approved the allotment of 2,07,65,000(Two Crores Seven Lakh Sixty Five Thousand only) warrants on preferential basis at an issue price[including the warrant subscription price (Rs.12/- per warrant) and the warrant exercise price (Rs. 36/-per warrant)] of Rs. 48/- each (Rupees Forty-Eight Only)aggregating to Rs.99,67,20,000/- (Rupees Ninety-Nine Crores Sixty Seven Lakhs Twenty Thousand Only) to persons belonging to promoter and non-promoter group(Allottees) (as per the list enclosed marked as Annexure I).

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 intimation is hereby given that meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Saturday the 25th day of May 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at the Corporate Office of the company at 4th Floor Wood Stock Tower B-35/958 Adarsh Nagar Ferozepur Road Opposite Waves Mall Ludhiana-141012 Punjab inter alia the following: We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its Meeting held on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at its Corporate office have inter alia considered and approved the following: This is to inform that the warrants and share allotment committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today approved the allotment of 1,40,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1/- each of the Company, fully paid up, pursuant to the conversion of preferential warrants into equity , to the non-promoter allottees. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provision of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the board of directors of the Company in its meeting held today : 1. Appoint Mr. Sanjay Kumar as Internal Auditor 2. M/s Bhambri & Associates, practising Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that Board Meeting of the Rudra Ecovation Limited (Formerly Known as Himachal Fibres Limited) will be held on Saturday May 18 2024 at 11:00 A.M. at corporate office of the Company at 8-L Model Town Backside Hotel Chevron Ludhiana-141002 Punjab inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider a proposal for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/ convertible warrants and or/any other instruments through preferential issue subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company and such other regulatory/ statutory approvals as may be required in this regard. 2. To consider the notice of change of address at which books of accounts are to be maintained. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we wish to inform to your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday May 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM inter alia, considered and approved the following business: (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) Following the Board of Directors Meeting held on May 18, 2024, we are pleased to announce that we are submitting a revised Board Meeting outcome. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In line with the earlier announcement made pertaining to the merger of the company with Shiva Texfabs Ltd the board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday 14 May 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company at 8-L Model Town Backside Hotel Chevron Ludhiana-141002 Punjab inter alia to discuss the following: Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that a meeting of the board of Directors of Rudra Ecovation Limited (Formerly Known as Himachal Fibres Limited) was held on Tuesday, 14 May, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the corporate office of the company at 8-L, Model Town, Backside Hotel Chevron, Ludhiana-141002, Punjab, inter alia, approved the following: 1. That board decided to make strategic investment in equity shares of Shiva Texfabs Limited upto an amount of INR 125 crores for acquisition of stake not less than 20% of expanded capital based on valuations of Shiva Texfabs Limited. This investment is made to fund the ongoing expansion of Shiva Texfabs Limited pending merger between company and Shiva Texfabs Limited; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Rudra Ecovation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To take note the receipt of the warrant exercise price (Rs. 7.5 per warrant) of Rs.10/- each (Rupees Ten only) regarding the 15000000 (One Crore and Fifty Lakh Only) share warrants (convertible into equity shares) issued on preferential basis. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. in reference to our letter dated March 23, 2024, we hereby inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 26th Day of March, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. stand cancelled due to non availability of Board of Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024)

