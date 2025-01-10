Rudra Ecovation Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAN ECONOMY

The Textile Sector in India ranks next to Agriculture. Textile is one of Indias oldest industries and has a formidable presence in the national economy in as much as it contributes to about 14 per cent of manufacturing value-addition, accounts for around one-third of our gross export earnings and provides gainful employment to millions of people. The textile industry occupies a unique place in our country. One of the earliest to come into existence in India, it accounts for 14% of the total Industrial production, contributes to nearly 30% of the total exports and is the second largest employment generator after agriculture. Textile Industry is providing one of the most basic needs of people and the holds importance; maintaining sustained growth for improving quality of life. It has a unique position as a self reliant industry, from the production of raw materials to the delivery of finished products, with substantial value-addition at each stage of processing; it is a major contribution to the countrys economy. This paper deals with structure, growth and size of the Indian textile industry, role of textile industry in economy, key advantages of the industry, textile industry export and global scenario and strength, weakness, opportunities and treats of the Indian textile industry. The last two years the countrys economy has seen turbulence and uncertainty in terms of COVID19. Economic activity which was recovering with the ebbing of the third wave, rapid stride towards universal vaccination, and supportive fiscal and monetary policies now faces significant headwinds from the exacerbating geopolitical developments and the accompanying sharp rise in global commodity prices and weakening global growth outlook. The global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is turning out to be muted relative to earlier expectations. Downside risks to even this subdued recovery have jumped significantly from the escalation of geopolitical tensions, which have led to a broad-based increase in global commodity prices and are expected to have a large negative impact on global trade and growth. Growth and inflation outcomes are at high risk across the world as well as in India. In the face of this extraordinary risk, the positive effects expected from the release of pent-up demand, especially for contact-intensive services, the governments thrust on infrastructure and capital expenditure, congenial financial conditions and improving capacity utilization appear ephemeral.

INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY

The market in India is majorly driven by the easy availability of abundant raw materials, such as cotton, silk and, wool, etc, across India that are. widely used for manufacturing apparel. Furthermore, the increasing investments by the government of India (Gol) in the upgradation of the textile infrastructure by the widespread integration of advanced technologies with the production processes such as the Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks and the Technology Up gradation Fund Scheme, are creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the availability of cheap labor at a cheap cost is another factor contributing to market growth. Additionally, increasing penetration of high-speed internet has catalyzed tend the rapid expansion of online retail channels acrossing in the country are also , thereby providing a boost to the market growth.

OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS, RISKS AND CONCERNS

Accelerated reopening of activities have re-opened opportunities for the textile market which were quiet for a long time. Further, China plus one policy by USA and Europe will lead to increase in demand for the Indian Market. With an added advantage of high quality standards and globally renowned accreditations, our Company will be forging ahead with its sustainability vision to build potential so as to grab opportunities coming its way. Currently the biggest threat is the enormous increase in cotton prices leading to high finished good prices. Consumers are therefore shifting their focus from cotton to man-made fibres. Further, increase in prices of other commodities such as coal, dyes and chemicals is also making the industry non-competitive.

OUTLOOK

Indias economy rebounded quickly from a steep contraction in 2020, but a severe second wave of the coronavirus has increased risks to the outlook with potential larger-term credit implications. Risk to Indias credit profile, including a persistent slow-down in growth, weak government finances and rising financial sector risk, have been exacerbated by the shock. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY Your Company maintains adequate internal control system and procedures commensurate with its size and nature of operations. The internal control systems are designed to provide a reasonable assurance over reliability in financial reporting, ensure appropriate authorization of transactions, safeguarding the assets of the Company and prevent misuse/ losses and legal compliances. The internal control system includes a well-defined delegation of authority and a comprehensive Management Information System coupled with quarterly reviews of operational and financial performance, a well-structured budgeting process and internal audit. The Internal Audit reports are periodically reviewed by the management and the Audit Committee and necessary improvements are undertaken, if required.

HEALTH AND SAFETY MEASURES

The Company has health and workplace safety programs in place and has established policies and procedures aimed at ensuring compliance with applicable laws/legislative requirements. The Company believes that the health and safety of the workers and the persons residing in the vicinity of its plants is fundamental to the business. Commitment to the identification and elimination or control of the workplace hazards for protection of all is utmost importance.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The Company recognizes the importance and contribution of its human resources for its growth and development and is committed to the development of its people. The Company has been adopting methods and practices for Human Resources development. With utmost respect to human values, the Company continues to develop its human resources, through appropriate trainings, workshops, motivation/leadership techniques and employee welfare activities at regular intervals.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking, considering the applicable laws and regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectation of future events. Actual results could, however, differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include finished goods prices, raw materials costs and availability, global and domestic demand supply conditions, fluctuations in exchange rates, changes in Government regulations and tax structure, economic developments within India and the countries with which the Company has business contacts. The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of the forward-looking statements herein, which may undergo changes in future based on subsequent developments, information or events.