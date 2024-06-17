|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 May 2024
|17 Jun 2024
|In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (as amended), we wish to inform to your good office that the Board of Directors of our Company, in their meeting held today i.e., Saturday May 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM inter alia, considered and approved the following business: The Outcome of the EGM is attached herewith. The results of the voting are awaited and shall be disclosed in due time. The Voting Results of the EGM along with the Scrutinizers report are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024)
|EGM
|5 Jan 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|In continuation to the prior intimation of Board Meeting issued on 23rd December, 2023 and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, inter alia, has considered and approved the following, The Notice of EGM is attached herewith HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Board has considered and approved the following, - 1. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting for approval of shareholders for change of name of the Company, objects of the Company etc along with other agendas as detailed in the Notice. 2. The date, time and place of holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting is fixed for Thursday on 01st day of February, 2024 at 01.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 4th Floor, Woodstock Tower, B-35/958, Ferozepur Road, Opposite Waves Mall, Ludhiana, 141008 in physical mode. 3. Mr Ansh Bhambri (CP-22626) is appointed as scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as voting at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting. 4. The investment in the Company Shiva Cottex Private Limited. 5. Appointment of Mrs Nancy Singla (A42571) as company Secretary cum compliance officer of the Company. 6. The board has approved premature redemption of Preference shares (unlisted) of the Company at par within 3 months, subject to the approval of preference shareholders. The meeting of preference shareholders is scheduled for 01st February 2024. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.01.2024) The outcome of the EGM is attached herewith. The results of the voting are awaited and shall be disclosed in due time (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.