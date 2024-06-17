In continuation to the prior intimation of Board Meeting issued on 23rd December, 2023 and in terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, inter alia, has considered and approved the following, The Notice of EGM is attached herewith HIMACHAL FIBRES LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Board has considered and approved the following, - 1. Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting for approval of shareholders for change of name of the Company, objects of the Company etc along with other agendas as detailed in the Notice. 2. The date, time and place of holding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting is fixed for Thursday on 01st day of February, 2024 at 01.00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 4th Floor, Woodstock Tower, B-35/958, Ferozepur Road, Opposite Waves Mall, Ludhiana, 141008 in physical mode. 3. Mr Ansh Bhambri (CP-22626) is appointed as scrutinizer for the process of remote e-voting as well as voting at the Extra-ordinary General Meeting. 4. The investment in the Company Shiva Cottex Private Limited. 5. Appointment of Mrs Nancy Singla (A42571) as company Secretary cum compliance officer of the Company. 6. The board has approved premature redemption of Preference shares (unlisted) of the Company at par within 3 months, subject to the approval of preference shareholders. The meeting of preference shareholders is scheduled for 01st February 2024. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.01.2024) The outcome of the EGM is attached herewith. The results of the voting are awaited and shall be disclosed in due time (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)