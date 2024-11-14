iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 16, 2025|01:00:00 PM

Rudra Gas CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202424 Dec 2024
Intimation under LODR Regulation 30 for resolution passed with regard to proposed Incorporation of Subsidiary Company.
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting16 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
With respect to captioned subject and, in terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby state that, the meeting of the Board of Directors held on Friday, April 12, 2024, and at their meeting transacted inter alia the following business: 1. Considered and approved the alteration of main object clause of Memorandum of Association. 2. Called and convened (1/2024-25) Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company and in this regard to approved draft of notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting. 3. Appointed Mr. Premal Shah, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS: 8214, CP: 9922), as the scrutinizers for ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. The Board Meeting commenced at 01:00 PM and concluded at 01:45 PM. Read less..

Rudra Gas: Related News

No Record Found

