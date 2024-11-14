Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 24 Dec 2024

Intimation under LODR Regulation 30 for resolution passed with regard to proposed Incorporation of Subsidiary Company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024