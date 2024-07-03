Summary

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited to Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Started by the Promoters, the Company is engaged in various facets of the infrastructure sector. They are mainly engaged in gas distribution network projects, fiber cable network, renting of construction machinery and vehicle. They provide end-to-end solutions for the city gas distribution sector. Their expertise is in pipeline construction, civil works, and operation and maintenance, for pipeline networks in city gas distribution. Their services ensure the safe and efficient transportation of vital resources such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). In fiber cable network sector, the Company offers services of installations of optical fiber cable and maintenance thereof.The Company derive revenue from following two business verticals: a) Gas Pipeline Projects b) Fiber Cable Projects c) Renting of Construction Machineries and vehicles. In 2022, the Company achieved by installing more than 100 kilometers of high-pressur

Read More