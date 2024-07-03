Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹126.65
Prev. Close₹126.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.93
Day's High₹126.65
Day's Low₹120.35
52 Week's High₹259.9
52 Week's Low₹117.85
Book Value₹31.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)100.35
P/E22.34
EPS5.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.34
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.92
7.73
4.21
2.42
Net Worth
26.26
7.98
4.46
2.67
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
63.77
49.4
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
63.77
49.4
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kush Sureshbhai Patel
Executive Director
Kashyap Sureshbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Manjulaben Sureshbhai Patel
Independent Director
Paresh Laxminarayan Sharma
Independent Director
Jayshri Yogesh Raval
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gauravkumar Pushkarrai Jani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd
Summary
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited to Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Started by the Promoters, the Company is engaged in various facets of the infrastructure sector. They are mainly engaged in gas distribution network projects, fiber cable network, renting of construction machinery and vehicle. They provide end-to-end solutions for the city gas distribution sector. Their expertise is in pipeline construction, civil works, and operation and maintenance, for pipeline networks in city gas distribution. Their services ensure the safe and efficient transportation of vital resources such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). In fiber cable network sector, the Company offers services of installations of optical fiber cable and maintenance thereof.The Company derive revenue from following two business verticals: a) Gas Pipeline Projects b) Fiber Cable Projects c) Renting of Construction Machineries and vehicles. In 2022, the Company achieved by installing more than 100 kilometers of high-pressur
Read More
The Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is ₹100.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is 22.34 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is ₹117.85 and ₹259.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.77%, 6 Month at -28.71%, 3 Month at -37.32% and 1 Month at -6.74%.
