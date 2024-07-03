iifl-logo-icon 1
Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd Share Price

120.35
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126.65
  • Day's High126.65
  • 52 Wk High259.9
  • Prev. Close126.65
  • Day's Low120.35
  • 52 Wk Low 117.85
  • Turnover (lac)46.93
  • P/E22.34
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.48
  • EPS5.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)100.35
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd KEY RATIOS

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd Corporate Action

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

24 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:19 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.03%

Non-Promoter- 26.96%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.34

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.92

7.73

4.21

2.42

Net Worth

26.26

7.98

4.46

2.67

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

63.77

49.4

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

63.77

49.4

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.17

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kush Sureshbhai Patel

Executive Director

Kashyap Sureshbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Manjulaben Sureshbhai Patel

Independent Director

Paresh Laxminarayan Sharma

Independent Director

Jayshri Yogesh Raval

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Gauravkumar Pushkarrai Jani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd

Summary

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd was originally incorporated in the name of Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited as a Private Company vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 7, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Thereafter, the Company converted from a Private Limited to Public Limited and the name of Company was changed from Rudra Gas Enterprise Private Limited to Rudra Gas Enterprise Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 4, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Started by the Promoters, the Company is engaged in various facets of the infrastructure sector. They are mainly engaged in gas distribution network projects, fiber cable network, renting of construction machinery and vehicle. They provide end-to-end solutions for the city gas distribution sector. Their expertise is in pipeline construction, civil works, and operation and maintenance, for pipeline networks in city gas distribution. Their services ensure the safe and efficient transportation of vital resources such as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). In fiber cable network sector, the Company offers services of installations of optical fiber cable and maintenance thereof.The Company derive revenue from following two business verticals: a) Gas Pipeline Projects b) Fiber Cable Projects c) Renting of Construction Machineries and vehicles. In 2022, the Company achieved by installing more than 100 kilometers of high-pressur
Company FAQs

What is the Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd share price today?

The Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹120.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is ₹100.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is 22.34 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is ₹117.85 and ₹259.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd?

Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 0.77%, 6 Month at -28.71%, 3 Month at -37.32% and 1 Month at -6.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.04 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.96 %

