Rudra Gas Enterprise Ltd Management Discussions

Industry Structure and Development Indian Economy

The Indian economy demonstrated robust growth in the fiscal year 2023-24, with a GDP expansi?n of approxirnate 7%. India, currently the third-largest economy in the world based on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) and the fifth-largest in terms of market exchange rates, has reaffirmed its belief in its economic resilience. Despite internal and external challenges, such as mitigating external imbalances resulting from the Russian-?kraine conflict, the country has managed to sustain its growth momentum.

As a result, manufacturing and ?nvestment activities gained momentum. While export growth moderated, the rebound in domestic consumption, particularly in contact-intensive Services such as trade, hospitality, and transportaron, bolstered Indias economic progress.

Furthermore, construction activity witnessed a significant increase in FY24, driven by the substantial capital budget (Capex) allocated by the central government and its public sector enterprises. Notably, direct tax revenue collections remained buoyant, along with GST collections, indicating a revival in private-sector investment.

Despite these global challenges, the Indian economy has admirably confronted the adversities brought about by the pandemic, achieving a complete recovery ahead of numerous other nations. As we look ahead to the forthcoming fiscal year, FY2023-24, India is poised to reclaim its pre-pandemic growth trajectory, reaffirming its resilience and potential for sustained economic expansi?n.

Outlook

Indias recovery from the pandemic has been relatively swift, and the upcoming years growth will be supported by robust domestic demand and an increase in capital investment. Encouragingly, there are early indications of a new cycle of pr?vate sector capital formation, which compensates for the cautious approach in pr?vate sector capital expenditure. Budgeted capital expenditure has risen 2.7 times over the last seven years, from FY16 to FY23, reinvigorating the capital expenditure cycle.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, there has been a substantial increase in the capital investment outlay for the third consecutive year. Structural reforms, including the ?mplementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, have enhanced the efficiency and transparency of the economy, ensuring financial discipline and improved compliance.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India is projected to grow with good pace in next 5 years.

Strong domestic demand, coupled with high commodity prices, may lead to an increase in Indias total import bil? and potentially widen the current account d?ficit (CAD). These factors may be exacerbated by a decline in export growth due to weakened global demand, putting pressure on the Indian currency and potentially leading to depreciation. Furthermore, persistent inflation may prolong the tightening monetary policy, resulting ?n higher borrowing costs for the economy. Consequently, global growth in FY24 is expected to be modest, which will inevitably impact the Indian economy. However, the possibility of low oil prices and a potentially better-than-pro.iected CAD provide some positive factors for consideration.

Industry OverView

The market for oil and gas pipelines is benefiting from advancements in pipeline inspection technology. One notable advancement is the use of ?ntelligent drone vehicles, which are integrated with the Internet of Things. These drones provide a cost-effective solution for visual pipeline inspection, contributing to the overall improvement of pipeline inspection capabilities.

The dernand for natural gas has experienced a significant increase, primarily driven by its growing use In various industries such as power generatiori and transportation. This upward trend is expected to continu? in the coming years, leading to substantial development in gas pipeline infrastructure. By 2030, natural gas is projected to witness substantial growth among all fuel types, driven by the environmental benefits it offers and the pursuit of energy security in regions like the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

Government Initiatives for Gas Pipeline Infrastructure

As part of its commitment to address climate change in C0P21, the Government of India has pledged to reduce carb?n emissions by 45 percent by 2030. However, balancing the need to meet the energy demands of a billion people while mitigating environmental pollution poses a significant challenge. In light of this, the government is actively promoting the transition to a gas-based economy.

Recognizing the importance of shifting towards a gas-based economy, the Government of India has prioritized this transition. With the Indian economy expected to grow five-fold by 2040, the focus is to more than double the share of natural gas in Indias energy mix. To achieve this objective, the government is heavily emphasizing the development of a robust City gas distribution infrastructure.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has expanded the number of Geographical Areas (GAs) to 293, encompassing 617 districts in India, which cover 96% of the Indian population and 86% of the countrys area. The concluded bidding rounds for city gas distribution projects are estimated to attract huge investments.

A gas-based economy has beeri identified as crucial for achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and a lot of work is being done on One Nation, One Gas Grid. Infrastructure development, coupled with market reforms, presents significant potential for increased natural gas utilization across various sectors in India.

The government of India has set a target to expand the gas pipeline infrastructure to thousands of kilometers by 2024-25. Furthermore, there are plans to connecl all States with the trunk natural gas pipeline network by 2027.

In the Union Budget for 2024, the government has allocated considerable amount for priority capital investments aimed at transitioning to green energy, achieving long-term net-zero goals, and ensuring energy security.

As part of its global climate change commitments made in C0P21, the government is committed to reducing carb?n emissions by 45% by 2030. The government has also taken significant steps to facil?tate the transition to a gas-based economy.

With various indicators pointing towards India emerging as a $5 trillion economy within the next five years, and the objective of becoming the worlds third-largest economy, efforts are underway to at least double the natural gas component in the overall energy mix. Consequently, there is a strong emphasis on developing a robust city gas distribution network across the country.

Key Drivers of Oil and Gas Pipeline Market

The key drivers contributing to market growth inelude the growing demand for pipelines to transport oil and gas, as well as the ?ncreasing utilizaron of renewabie energy sources.

The market for oil, gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines is anticipated to experience rapid expansi?n until 2030. The shift towards gas-based power plants and the rising demand for natural gas liquids like propylene and ethylene are major factors motivating investments in infrastructure development. To ensure the smooth operation of oil and gas pipelines, the incorporaron of advanced security technologies and preventive measures against disruptions will further enhance the industrys statistics, making operations secure, cost-effective, and efficient.

Challenges Ahead

Stakeholders in the oil and gas industry recognize the importance of diversifying Indias energy sources to sustain ?ts growth trajectory.

Despite government interventions, the exploration and production sector has not attracted significant foreign direct investment (FDD participaron, except for the involvement of a few companies. To encourage greater investment, the government needs to ensure that gas is prov?ded to City Gas Distribution companies at affordable rates, enabling them to achieve reasonable profit margins.

Management Outlook

The Company is one of the leading companies in its industry space with over 10 years of experience, presently working with major Oil & Gas companies across India.